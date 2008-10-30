The Twentysomething Wardrobe

REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE.fashion expert Sam Saboura made over Rachel Vize’s closet―now he’s here to help you find fun, age-appropriate pieces that easily transition from work to the weekend.
Detailed Pencil Skirt

Anthropologie

Cafe de Flore Skirt, $148, anthropologie.com

A pencil skirt offers the ultimate in versatility―pair it with a slinky top for a girls’ night out or with a tailored blouse for a high-stakes meeting. To keep it youthful, find one with an unexpected detail, such as buttons, a knit fabric, or a zipper in the back.

Ankle-Length Black Pants

J. Crew

City-Fit Stretch Chino Claire Pant

, $75, jcrew.com

Pants that are just the slightest bit cropped―think hitting right at the ankle―look elegant with pumps and cute and casual with flats. A little bit of stretch will add extra comfort.

“Special” White Blouse

BCBG

BCBGMAXAZRIA Ruffle Stretch Poplin Shirt, $158, nordstrom.com

A ladylike white blouse with something extra―ruffles, seaming details, corseting at the waistline, or a tie around the neck―does double-duty at work and later with jeans.

Menswear-Style Blazer

Elizabeth & James

Elizabeth & James Women's James Elbow-Length Blazer, $395, bloomingdales.com

Fitted but not traditionally darted, this longer silhouette is incredibly modern.

Dark Trouser Jeans

Joe's Jeans

Joe's Jeans Trouser Jeans in Knightly, $178, tobi.com

With a uniform wash―no whiskering or fading―a deep shade of denim, charcoal or black jeans become instantly office-appropriate.

Boyfriend Cardigan

Urban Outfitters

BDG Boyfriend Cardigan, $54, urbanoutfitters.com

Behold, today’s answer to the twinset: the long, lean lines of a boyfriend sweater skims over hips and flatters every body type, so stock up on a rainbow of colors. (Plus, they look great with or without a belt.)

Patterned Scarf

Echo

Awning Stripe Scarf

, $78, echodesign.com

A scarf makes a stylish alternative to a necklace; wear it wound around your neck a few times, with a blazer, as an alternative to any other jewelry.

Unstructured Handbag

Rafe

Rafe Hudson Keri Medium Shoulder Bag, $650, rafe.com

A soft, roomy bag with a textured finish and cool hardware is an investment piece that will last you for years. (Want it to play nice with all your shoes? Pick an unexpected neutral shade, like purple.)

Wide and Skinny Belts

Left: Anthroplogie; right: Cole Haan

Wide (top left): Treehouse Belt, $128, anthropologie.com

Skinny (bottom right): Village Soft Skinny Rectangle Belt, $65, colehaan.com

Two distinctly different shapes―one wide, one slender―will give you everything you need to cinch blousy dresses, make jeans more interesting or perk up a pair of trousers. Look for colors rather than the traditional black or brown and they’ll go with everything.

Leather Booties

Faryl Robin

Faryl Robin “Debauche” bootie, $289, barefoottess.com

A pair of slightly pointy-toed leather booties―black, charcoal gray or eggplant―go equally well with skirts and pants.

