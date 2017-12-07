This New App Will Make Online Shopping So Much Easier

Have you ever seen something that you love when you’re online shopping, but you’re not sure how it will fit or look on you? Better yet, have you ever seen something you absolutely must have, but don’t want to spend the money in case it doesn’t fit? Those days are over thanks to Try.

It seems like every app these days promises to change the way you shop, but Try is the first one that seems like it could really pull it off. Here’s how it works: members select a minimum of five items from any online retailer, then they have one week to decide which items they would like to keep and are charged just for the clothes they don’t send back. Essentially, it’s turning your house into a dressing room and giving you a whole week to decide whether you like what you have selected or not—talk about a dream come true.

“When you shop at a store, it would be ludicrous if you had to pay before trying items on in a fitting room. Yet that’s how online shopping works today,” said Try CEO Ankush Sehgal. “We’re bringing that fitting room experience to our members by giving them the freedom and flexibility to shop online without having to buy for the purpose of trying.

Unlike other subscriptions like this, you don’t have to have a personal stylist sending what they think is “totally you” nor do you have to be subjected to a pre-set box, it’s literally anything from any online retailer. You also don’t have to pay up front, which is a major plus in our book.

RELATED: One Dress, Three Outfits