Island dressing is a breeze with a few fail-safe visual tricks: Use busy prints to keep the eye moving (not zeroing in on your middle), disguise the stomach with ruching, and downplay bulges with a colored or dark background.



How to wear it: Create the illusion of an hourglass shape with a style that uses fabric gathers near the stomach, says Jacqui Stafford, the author of The Wow Factor ($25, barnesandnoble.com). The knot in the center of this dress cinches the waistline; neutral accessories with hints of green pull together the look.



To buy: BCBGMaxAzria polyester dress, $248, bcbg.com for info. Elizabeth Cole earrings of Swarovski crystals, brass, and gold plate, $168, elizabethcolejewelry.com. Deux Lux clutch of faux leather and cotton-blend fabric, $85, deuxlux.com. A.V. Max gold-plated bangles, $45 for five, avmaxaccessories.com. Stuart Weitzman raffia sandals, $275, zappos.com.