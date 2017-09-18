This Brand Made Its Fashion Week Debut Featuring Only Plus Size Models

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Although brands and designers have started including more and more models of all shapes and sizes in recent seasons, this was a big win in the fight for inclusivity. The Torrid show was the first time the plus-size brand has officially presented their collection on a runway at New York Fashion Week.

“As a brand that is committed to helping all customers find her personal style, we at Torrid feel it is important to showcase the diversity of plus offerings on the most influential stage in fashion,” says Torrid CEO, Kay Hong. “Ultimately our objective was to show great fashion combined with body positivity and inclusivity.”

The collection included a mixture of soft florals and hard leathers, a nice juxtaposition for the modern woman who wants to include all sorts of styles in her everyday life.

Fans of the brand will recognize some of the models that walked the runway, since Torrid used many of their current models for the show. Those they do not recognize might become familiar faces soon—the runway show was also the semi-final round for the top 10 finalists in the Model Search competition. The winner will become the “Face of Torrid 2018” and will gain a modeling contract with the brand, a whole new wardrobe, and throughout the year she will host store openings and events as a brand ambassador. She’ll also star in fashion campaigns, and appear on Torrid’s social media accounts.