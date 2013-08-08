Where it began:

Thank designer Coco Chanel, who popularized pants for women in the 1920s. She also gets points for making sportswear separates, like jersey jackets and cardigans, that were designed to be stylish and comfortable on the go. Not far behind her: actress Katharine Hepburn, a trailblazer for the tomboy look in the ’30s; and ’70s musician Patti Smith, who added a little rock and roll to the mix.



Why it keeps coming back: “You might expect menswear to be desexualizing, but it’s often the opposite,” says Sharon Graubard, the senior vice-president of creative services at the trend-forecasting agency Stylesight, in New York City. Menswear is flattering on almost any shape or size, and it works in or out of the office.



How to wear it now: Dapper touches, like a fedora or a chunky watch, easily swing the other way and mingle with frilly dresses.

