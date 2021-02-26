This Breathable Long-Sleeve Pajama Set Has Won Over Even the Hottest Sleepers

There's nothing quite like a coordinating pajama set to put you in the right mindset for a good night's sleep. But for women who tend to overheat as they sleep, they might shy away from anything with pants. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found this breathable pajama set that keeps them cool and comfy.
With hundreds of glowing reviews speaking to its lightweight fabric, Tiktik's Long Sleeve Pajama Set has become a best-seller among Amazon's many styles of women's pajama sets. Hot sleepers in particular seem to like the set, with one commenting that the moisture-wicking design is impressive enough to stand up to a Texas summer.
The pajamas come in 31 styles, all rendered in buttery-soft fabric. The silhouettes for pants include both jogger and flared bottoms, and the top's scoop neckline style shows off your collarbone. From styles featuring silky piping detail along the cuffs to coordinating printed pockets, there's an option suited for everyone.
"I get overheated very easily due to medications I use and it isn't just a hot flash, it's a hot feeling that's so uncomfortable," one reviewer shared. "I try to wear PJs like this to lounge in. They have such pretty detailing at the collar and bottom of pants and shirt. Throw a fleece and clogs on if you need to step out of your apartment to drop trash down the chute or check mail or have unexpected visitors."
"I just put these on for the first time about an hour ago," another reviewer said. "These are absolutely the most comfortable, soft, awesome jammies I have ever had. I was a bit skeptical spending $40 on a pair of pajamas, but you definitely get what you pay for!"
Head to Amazon to get the pajamas that will help you keep your cool all night long.