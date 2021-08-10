These Pajamas Are the Softest, Coziest, and Coolest I've Ever Worn

Sets come in sizes XS to 3X, and I found that my chosen one was true to size and fit my body comfortably. The tank and shorts hung on my body nicely, feeling snug and secure, but not skintight. I noted the hint of stretch advertised by Thirdlove and found that I was able to easily slip each piece on. Night after night I have donned these pajamas, feeling comfortable, cool, and ready to drift off into dreams. Although I intend to use my set just for sleeping, the pajamas are stylish enough to double as possible errand-running wear.