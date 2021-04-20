Tempt Me off-shoulder ruffle swimsuit
I Get Compliments Every Time I Wear This $28 High-Waisted Swimsuit From Amazon
It’s size-inclusive and comes in nearly 40 colors.
Whether you’re planning a post-vax vacay this summer or simply bringing the beach to your backyard with a kiddie pool and a pack of White Claws, you’ll need a cute and comfortable bathing suit. But the process of finding one that flatters your body can make you feel like you need a vacation, especially if you’re browsing on the Internet.
I know firsthand what it’s like to fall in love with a swimsuit online, only to be heartbroken over the fit and feel when it arrives. Oftentimes, the coverage is either too much or too little, the support is insufficient, or the bathing suit looks absolutely nothing like it does on the model. In fact, I used to dread planning a fun beach day or pool trip—not because of wearing a swimsuit, but because of having to find one. That is, until I came across the Tempt Me Two-Piece High-Waisted Swimsuit on Amazon.
The set features an off-the-shoulder ruffled crop top with a modest neckline, and some styles even offer adjustable spaghetti straps for a customized fit. A padded push-up bra provides a secure hold and lifted look for support that doesn’t feel suffocating, but the padding can be removed if you’d rather rock a more natural aesthetic.
Two styles of bottoms give you the option of bearing some skin with side cutouts or concealing more midriff with ruched fabric. Both are super high-waisted, hitting right at the belly button to show off just a sliver of your midsection, and feature a slightly cheeky behind for a subtle flirty vibe.
I purchased the swimsuit last year while searching for something modest enough to wear around my parents on a tropical family vacation, but still playful enough for a potential meet-cute at the pool bar. And though I sadly left the resort without fulfilling my Bachelor in Paradise-style dreams, let’s just say this swimsuit was amazing enough to make me fall in love with my own body. Tempt Me Two-Piece High-Waisted Swimsuit, will you accept this rose?
With a flattering fit that was neither too much nor too little on the sexy scale, it truly checked off all the boxes while accommodating my DD-sized bust—not an easy feat. The top’s flouncy style concealed droopage and slippage during activities, so I never had to adjust or aggressively tug at the neckline. And to my surprise, it was even supportive enough to fare just fine without the optional padding.
As for the bottoms, I loved how its ruched style instantly gave me a confidence boost—even after my fifth poolside taco—and hit right at my natural waist to accentuate my hourglass figure. I received so many compliments from complete strangers every time I wore this bathing suit during my trip, and with more than 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, they’re clearly not the only ones who adore it.
The Tempt Me Two-Piece High-Waisted Swimsuit comes in nearly 40 colors, patterns, and styles and offers an inclusive size range: X-small through 20-plus. Best of all, at under $30, the set is an affordable alternative to traditional swim separates that can cost more than double when bought together. Purchase yours on Amazon before swimwear season starts, and keep reading to see some of our favorite styles.
