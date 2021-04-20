I Get Compliments Every Time I Wear This $28 High-Waisted Swimsuit From Amazon

I know firsthand what it’s like to fall in love with a swimsuit online, only to be heartbroken over the fit and feel when it arrives. Oftentimes, the coverage is either too much or too little, the support is insufficient, or the bathing suit looks absolutely nothing like it does on the model. In fact, I used to dread planning a fun beach day or pool trip—not because of wearing a swimsuit, but because of having to find one. That is, until I came across the Tempt Me Two-Piece High-Waisted Swimsuit on Amazon.