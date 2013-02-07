Tangerine Clothing and Accessories

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Manfred Koh
Sure, this bracing spring shade is bold and spunky, but it flatters all skin tones. Nervous? Even one tiny twist adds major zing.
Sequin Bracelets of Enamel and Gold Plate

Manfred Koh

A bright seems less in-your-face when it’s worn, yup, far from your face, as with these bangles.

To buy: $25 to $38 each, sequin-nyc.com.

See more great tangerine items on our tangerine inspired pinterest board.

Essie Nail Polish in Meet Me at Sunset

Manfred Koh

One of those nail-polish colors that look good even on sensible (read: short) nails.

To buy: $8, essie.com.

Banana Republic Cotton Jacket

Manfred Koh

Over a tan suit, a vibrant trench is refined; with a graphic dress, it’s mod.

To buy: $175, bananarepublic.com.

Eileen Fisher Linen Scarf

Manfred Koh

Light and swirly, like a Creamsicle in scarf form. Just right with a jean jacket.

To buy: $148, bloomingdales.com for info.

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipstick Vivids Collection in Electric Orange

Manfred Koh

A punchy lipstick is all you need to make a black dress suddenly springy.

To buy: $7.50 at drugstores.

Rebecca Minkoff Leather Sandals

Manfred Koh

Boring neutral outfit, meet adventurous new heels.

To buy: $295, rebeccaminkoff.com for info.

