Tangerine Clothing and Accessories
Sequin Bracelets of Enamel and Gold Plate
A bright seems less in-your-face when it’s worn, yup, far from your face, as with these bangles.
To buy: $25 to $38 each, sequin-nyc.com.
Essie Nail Polish in Meet Me at Sunset
One of those nail-polish colors that look good even on sensible (read: short) nails.
To buy: $8, essie.com.
Banana Republic Cotton Jacket
Over a tan suit, a vibrant trench is refined; with a graphic dress, it’s mod.
To buy: $175, bananarepublic.com.
Eileen Fisher Linen Scarf
Light and swirly, like a Creamsicle in scarf form. Just right with a jean jacket.
To buy: $148, bloomingdales.com for info.
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipstick Vivids Collection in Electric Orange
A punchy lipstick is all you need to make a black dress suddenly springy.
To buy: $7.50 at drugstores.
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Sandals
Boring neutral outfit, meet adventurous new heels.
To buy: $295, rebeccaminkoff.com for info.