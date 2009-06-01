Old Clothing Gets a Second Life

A skilled tailor can work downright miracles on overworn (and underworn) clothes for a fraction of what you would spend buying something new. Give the unused pieces in your closet new life with these 10 makeover ideas. Be sure to use a reputable tailor; find one in your area by logging on to paccprofessionals.org, the Association of Sewing and Design Professionals’ directory. Then schedule a consultation and bring along inspiration (start with the photos in this story), says Jean Kormos, owner of Ghost Tailor, in New York City, and the person behind the alterations here.