The Buttery Soft Leggings I Can’t Stop Wearing Are on Sale at Amazon

One of my biggest gripes with leggings is that they don’t always wash well. I don’t know about you, but fuzz balls along the thigh area seemed to always be an issue for me. But that’s not the case with these—I’ve washed them over 10 times already, and the texture feels as good as new. While the color has faded ever so slightly (I went with the three-pack of black leggings), it took some time for that to happen. It also doesn’t hurt that I have three pairs to work with.