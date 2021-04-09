The Buttery Soft Leggings I Can’t Stop Wearing Are on Sale at Amazon

Every now and then, we all come across a product that we just can’t stop talking about. In my case, it’s the cozy and cheap leggings I recently found on Amazon, which are now my favorite pair. While they were already affordable when I got them (just $30 for a three-pack), they’re going for even less right now, thanks to a 38 percent off markdown in certain sizes.
While I was never the biggest fan of leggings, the Syrinx High-Waisted leggings are the first I’ve found that check all the boxes for me. I previously struggled to find a pair that worked for my body type (I’m 5 feet 6 inches tall with an athletic build), and I often found myself sacrificing comfort—or having to wear sizes that were slightly off—just to get by. Not to mention, elastic waistbands that were either too tight or loose became the norm for me.
Upon reading the reviews, I noticed that customers said the Syrinx leggings were “buttery soft” and “fit like a perfect glove,” and since I wasn’t facing a super high price tag, I figured I had nothing to lose. Now, I’m so glad I ordered these. They’re so easy to slip on, and the polyester and spandex material makes them breathable, comfortable, and super stretchy. Plus, the high waistband and full-length pant legs fit me just right.
To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com
One of my biggest gripes with leggings is that they don’t always wash well. I don’t know about you, but fuzz balls along the thigh area seemed to always be an issue for me. But that’s not the case with these—I’ve washed them over 10 times already, and the texture feels as good as new. While the color has faded ever so slightly (I went with the three-pack of black leggings), it took some time for that to happen. It also doesn’t hurt that I have three pairs to work with.
As the number one best-selling pair in Amazon’s women’s novelty leggings category, these leggings are undoubtedly the real deal, and the nearly 25,000 five-star ratings prove it even further.
“Super, buttery soft, fit like a perfect glove, a normal dark black color and NOT see through at all. Okay, you got me, I'll be keeping these and ordering more in the future,” one customer wrote. Another was particularly happy about wearing these to workout, adding that “they are completely squat proof which is SO hard to find.”
Plus, the leggings don’t skimp on variety. There are a total of 33 different options to choose from, ranging from single pairs to seven-packs and solid colors to fun prints. Most are available in three sizes, and depending on the style you go with, prices start at $8 for a single pair. And while they’re on sale right now, you can get a three-pack for as low as $17 and a seven-pack from $34.
Take your pick, then shop the discounted Syrinx high-waisted leggings on Amazon before prices go back up.
To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com
To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com