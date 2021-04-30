112 Women Helped This Brand Create Its Flattering New Swimwear Line
Before you text your most stylish friend to ask where they’re buying their bathing suits this year, you’ll want to check out the newest addition to Everlane’s website. The popular sustainable brand known for its timeless basics recently unveiled its first swimwear collection, and it’s all but guaranteed to make you want to hit the beach ASAP. Trust me, I tried a suit out for myself and I can’t wait to show it off this summer.
The line includes seven new styles available in eight colors, which leaves shoppers with 152 mix-and-matchable combinations to choose from. Think: modern square-neck bikini tops, retro high-rise bottoms, and minimalist one-pieces in shades like marigold yellow, herb green, rosewood brown, and classic black. And if solid colors aren’t your thing, there’s also a navy floral print to accommodate more maximalist tastes.
To buy: $65; everlane.com.
Because it’s Everlane, sustainability is a key part of the fresh collection. The pieces are made with regenerated nylon sourced from recycled plastic and just a bit of elastane for a comfortable stretch. The fabric is designed to dry quickly and allow colors to remain saturated over time. You can even toss the suits in the washing machine and hang them dry between wears.
Of course, it doesn’t matter how cute or environmentally friendly a swimsuit is if it doesn’t fit right. That’s why Everlane tested all of its new styles on 112 women with a range of body types to ensure the suits are comfortable, flattering, and stay put with movement.
To buy: $40; everlane.com.
I tested out the square-neck bikini top and classic bikini bottoms to find out just how well they would fit my unique shape. I typically wear a size large in bathing suit tops and bottoms to fit my D-cups and curvy hips, and Everlane’s pieces fit just right in my usual size. If you’re unsure of which one to go with (the suits are available in XXS to XXL), you can consult the site’s size guide based on your measurements.
Unsurprisingly, they’re selling out fast. Some styles and colors are already gone in certain sizes, so if you’re hoping to have an Everlane swimsuit to wear to the pool, beach, lake, or rooftop this summer, add one to your virtual bag now before they’re gone.