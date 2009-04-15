Swimsuit Myths and Shopping Tips

Myth: Never wear a white bathing suit.

Fact: A white suit in a textured fabric with a thick nude lining will block any show-through.



Myth: The more coverage, the better.

Fact: Extra fabric can emphasize the thing you want to hide. Boy shorts, for example, can squeeze and exaggerate excess flesh, whereas a string bikini adjusts to lay flat on the skin.



Myth: Wear black to look slimmer.

Fact: Navy, plum, brown, and dark green do the trick, too. Vertical and diagonal stripes and tiny prints can also make the body look leaner.



Myth: With swimwear, buy the same size as you do in clothing.

Fact: Swimsuits are typically sized smaller than clothes because they are meant to fit snugly. You may have to go up a size or two, especially with brands targeted to juniors, such as Roxy.

