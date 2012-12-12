6 Perfect White Shirts for Women

The easiest way any woman can look great without really trying? Invest in a versatile white blouse. If you’re one of the many who think of a plain white shirt as boring, let Coco Chanel be the one to correct you: “Women think of all colors except the absence of color. I have said that black has it all. White too. Their beauty is absolute. It is the perfect harmony.” Perfect is just the word for it—a white shirt goes effortlessly with any ensemble, whether dressed down with denim, or up with a ball skirt a la the designer Carolina Herrera’s most famous look. Instead of thinking of a white shirt as a limiting, boring piece, consider it a blank canvas on which you can create your own personal style. Not sure where to begin? Let these six stylish women—who range from the creator of cult skin care line Rodin Olio Lusso, to a millennial yoga instructor, to a photographer and mother of twins—show you the way. They each picked a slightly different variation on the closet staple, and then showed us, in six very different ways, how they would style white shirts for women and work them into their own wardrobes.