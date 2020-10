Close

Trendy T-Shirts to Flatter Every Figure By Rachel Shelasky

Coldwater Creek Rayon-and-Spandex Shirt
Contrasting stripes slenderize.



To buy: $40, 800-510-2808.

Alternative Apparel Linen Shirt
The rounded hem flatters hips.



To buy: $58, alternativeapparel.com.

Calvin Klein Cotton Shirt
Moisture-wicking fabric.



To buy: $39, Lord & Taylor, 800-223-7440.

Loft Rayon-and-Tencel Shirt
A forgiving blouson fit.



To buy: $39.50, loft.com for stores.

Wkshp Rayon-and-Spandex Shirt
Trendy dolman sleeves.

To buy: $73, asos.com.



