A Great T-Shirt Is a Closet Staple—and Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $19 Style
When you think about the items in your closet you reach for again and again, a great T-shirt is likely one of them. Similar to a jean jacket or a well-fitting pair of pants, T-shirts are staples because they so easily transition between seasons, outfits, and styles. Oftentimes when you find a T-shirt you love, you're quick to repurchase it in multiple colors—just as many Amazon shoppers have done with this relaxed-fit style.
Available in more than 40 colors and patterns, the Miholl short-sleeve V-neck T-shirt has more than 17,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers love that the fabric is soft and breathable, which the brand notes is made from 60 percent cotton, 30 percent polyester, and 5 percent spandex.
"I am extremely picky with T-shirts, and I can honestly say I have found my new favorite," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The material is very soft and lightweight. It is not heavy, but just thick enough so it's not see through [and] perfect for a hot day."
Of course, the ease of a white tee also extends to how to care for it, and the same reviewer said the V-neck T-shirt met their expectations.
"The three [T-shirts] I have purchased have not shrunk at all," added the reviewer who called it "the perfect T-shirt." They continued. "I wash and dry them with no special care. Folded or hung up, they still don't wrinkle like other T-shirts. The sleeve fold (cuff) hasn't changed through washes either, which has been an issue with other shirts I have. I plan on buying more. Great shirt."
Other than the feel of the T-shirt, the fit is paramount. In this case, shoppers say the simple pocket T-shirt fits true to size, so there isn't a need to size up, unless you're hoping to add an oversized style to your wardrobe. And shoppers also say the fit is relaxed, which matches Miholl's promise.
"I have been looking for the perfect white T-shirt, and I've finally found it," wrote another five star reviewer. "I've worn and washed this shirt five times and it hasn't lost its shape yet! I ordered my regular size and it fits oversized—which is what I was going for. Also, it has stayed really white. Normally, my white [T-shirts] tend to change color or become see-through after several washes, [but] this shirt hasn't! [I] absolutely would recommend [it]!"
Whether you're planning to wear it while lounging or running around town, the Miholl relaxed-fit T-shirt is one way to ensure you feel put together. Pick up one (or many), but get ready: This tee is about to be in constant rotation.