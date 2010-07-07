10 Pretty Shirts Under $80
Sequin Necklace Tank
The strands of sequins, tulle, and lace sewn on J. Crew’s cotton tank look just like a pretty dangling necklace, but without the fussy clasps. Also available in faded black and heather stone.
To buy: $30, jcrew.com.
Crocheted Tee
An interlocking neckline instantly elevates Talbots’ soft cotton-and-modal T-shirt from casual to work wear. Also available in green, black, and white, and petite and woman sizes.
To buy: $25, talbots.com.
Byzantium Tank
At first glance, you just may think this top by C. Keer is two layered pieces, but it’s actually one jersey tank intricately detailed with embroidery and metal discs. Also available in steel grey and vanilla.
To buy: $68, anthropologie.com.
Jaydee Ruff Tank Top
With this cotton tank by Velvet, you’ll look good coming and going, thanks to the mirror-image ruffled neckline. Also available in black.
To buy: $75, velvet-tees.com.
Georgette Scoop T
If you prefer a more relaxed look, try Gap’s rosette-adorned shirt made of a drapey cotton-and-modal blend. You’ll get the best of both worlds—tomboy comfort and feminine style. Also available in white and navy.
To buy: $29.50, gap.com.
Stone Bib Embellished Tank
For refined sparkle, Banana Republic’s cotton basic garnished with a bib of tiny jewels is just the thing. Contrast its fitted silhouette with a pair of loose shorts or a flouncy skirt. Also available in rock.
To buy: $35, bananarepublic.com.
We the Free Lace & Stripe Short Sleeve Top
Free People puts bright summery cotton stripes and vintage-inspired lace together for modern edge. Also available in dark taupe and white.
To buy: $78, freepeople.com.
Love Letter Tee
This Madewell shirt’s fluttery chiffon sleeves and lacey keyhole neckline spell romance to a T. Also available in heather pearl and optic white.
To buy: $55, madewell.com.
Neckline Trim Tank Top
Your reliable cotton tank just got better: Dressed up with gemstone beading, the daytime player can come out at night. The Ann Taylor top comes in sizes extra-extra-small to extra-extra large. Also available in black.
To buy: $30, anntaylor.com.
Eyelet Flutter-Sleeve Top
Sticky-hot days call for cool tops like this one by Old Navy in light-as-a-breeze cotton with loose eyelet sleeves. Also available in yellow, green, and white.
To buy: $12, oldnavy.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month