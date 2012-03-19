The Peter Pan Collar, All Grown Up
American Apparel Top
Retro looks and rich color make this faux-silk shirt a standout.
To buy: $39, store.americanapparel.net.
Boden Top
With its silk charmeuse luster and sequin trim, a drawstring-waisted top is deliciously glam.
To buy: $88.50, bodenusa.com.
Maje Sweater
A neutral blush tone makes a cotton sweater with a chain-detailed collar and three-quarter sleeves a sure pair for virtually anything.
To buy: $320, us.maje.com.
Kate Spade New York Top
Rhinestones embellish a lovely, ladylike black-and-white silk top.
To buy: $378, katespade.com.
ASOS Blouse
Openwork trim and color-blocked hues give a blouse both trendy and throwback style.
To buy: $63, us.asos.com.
Marc by Marc Jacobs Tank
The collar and buttons are trompe l’oeil on this cotton-blend tank.
To buy: $80, stylebop.com.
Plenty by Tracy Reese Cropped Lace Blouse
Wear this cropped cotton piece over a camisole and high-waisted denim trousers for a knockout look.
To buy: $128, anthropologie.com.
Trouvé Blouse
Polka dots add a sweet touch to a roomy, sheer polyester blouse.
To buy: $50, nordstrom.com.
Alice + Olivia Top
The stark white collar on this lined cotton-blend top contrasts with its lush dark lace, a trend for spring.
To buy: $297, bloomingdales.com.