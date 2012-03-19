The Peter Pan Collar, All Grown Up

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Jens Mortensen
The eternally youthful rounded style gains a sophisticated edge.
American Apparel Top

Jens Mortensen

Retro looks and rich color make this faux-silk shirt a standout.

To buy: $39, store.americanapparel.net.

Boden Top

Jens Mortensen

With its silk charmeuse luster and sequin trim, a drawstring-waisted top is deliciously glam.

To buy: $88.50, bodenusa.com.

Maje Sweater

Jens Mortensen

A neutral blush tone makes a cotton sweater with a chain-detailed collar and three-quarter sleeves a sure pair for virtually anything.

To buy: $320, us.maje.com.

Kate Spade New York Top

Jens Mortensen

Rhinestones embellish a lovely, ladylike black-and-white silk top.

To buy: $378, katespade.com.

ASOS Blouse

Asos.com

Openwork trim and color-blocked hues give a blouse both trendy and throwback style.

To buy: $63, us.asos.com.

Marc by Marc Jacobs Tank

Stylebop.com

The collar and buttons are trompe l’oeil on this cotton-blend tank.

To buy: $80, stylebop.com.

Plenty by Tracy Reese Cropped Lace Blouse

Anthropologie.com

Wear this cropped cotton piece over a camisole and high-waisted denim trousers for a knockout look.

To buy: $128, anthropologie.com.

Trouvé Blouse

Nordstrom.com

Polka dots add a sweet touch to a roomy, sheer polyester blouse.

To buy: $50, nordstrom.com.

Alice + Olivia Top

Bloomingdales.com

The stark white collar on this lined cotton-blend top contrasts with its lush dark lace, a trend for spring.

To buy: $297, bloomingdales.com.

