It's Officially Sweater Weather—Here Are the 7 Coziest Oversized Sweaters to Snuggle in All Season Long

My favorite season for fashion is fall, hands down. And out of all fall fashion, my favorite style silhouette is the oversized knit sweater. There’s nothing like being swaddled inside a slouchy, chunky, insanely soft knit on a chilly day. Not to mention, the style possibilities are endless—you can dress it down with jeans and riding boots to keep things classic or slip one over a summer dress for a more flirty feel. Granted, shopping for sweaters can be quite daunting (we want them all), but as a sweater enthusiast who shops for sport, I scoured the market to curate the crème de la crème of oversized knit sweaters. With stylish features like balloon sleeves and luxe cashmere to ribbed texturing and boyfriend-like fits, sweater weather has never looked more promising.