It's Officially Sweater Weather—Here Are the 7 Coziest Oversized Sweaters to Snuggle in All Season Long
Promptly entering hibernation mode.
My favorite season for fashion is fall, hands down. And out of all fall fashion, my favorite style silhouette is the oversized knit sweater. There’s nothing like being swaddled inside a slouchy, chunky, insanely soft knit on a chilly day. Not to mention, the style possibilities are endless—you can dress it down with jeans and riding boots to keep things classic or slip one over a summer dress for a more flirty feel. Granted, shopping for sweaters can be quite daunting (we want them all), but as a sweater enthusiast who shops for sport, I scoured the market to curate the crème de la crème of oversized knit sweaters. With stylish features like balloon sleeves and luxe cashmere to ribbed texturing and boyfriend-like fits, sweater weather has never looked more promising.
1
When it comes to oversized sweaters, the key to successful styling is a balanced silhouette. Look for a comfy fit, but with some element of tailoring, like this one from Abercrombie. The vertical cable-knit pattern and tapered puff sleeves prevent it from looking too boxy. Plus, your neck stays safely ensconced in warmth (no scarf needed), thanks to its cozy mock neck.
2
This touchable fall staple is made from a thick, chunky fabric and has billowy sleeves for a lived-in look. Styling tip: Pair it with tighter-fitting bottoms to create a streamlined silhouette (and not look like you're drowning in fabric).
3
Everlane’s neutral (and ridiculously soft) sweater has classic extras, like a crew neckline and soft stitched cuffs. It also makes for an ultra-versatile styling piece—wear it on its own while the weather is just cooling off, then layer it under a jacket once the deep chill sets in. Another bonus: It comes in a rainbow of colors, ranging from classic charcoal to punchy pink.
4
On-trend details like a ribbed trim and pastel hue lend a cute, cozy vibe. This stylish collegiate collaboration with Billie Faiers features pale pink stripes paired with the most satisfying waffle knit.
5
A buttery soft fabric, flattering funnel neck, and stylish asymmetrical zip detail come together in this on-trend tunic. Pair it with some leggings and ample accessories for a posh fall look.
6
TBH, ugly Christmas sweaters are the ultimate styling paradox—the uglier it is, the cuter it gets. While we’re all for attire with Santa Claus and jingle bells adorned on it, this more wearable version can be worn beyond Christmas parties. The polar bear pattern gives it a modern apres-ski chic appeal while subtle fringe detailing provides a festive and feminine feel.
7
There's no underestimating the power of a basic solid-toned cardigan. Like the best blanket—but more appropriate for leaving the house—this super soft wrap cardigan will keep you warm and snug all season long. While a bit on the pricier side, the number of wears you’ll get out of it (it comes in three versatile shades) will surely justify the price.