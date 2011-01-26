6 Nontraditional Button-Down Shirts
Front Yoke Blouse by The Limited
The perfect dress-up/dress-down style: A collarless, gossamer polyester blouse you can wear tucked in under a suit or flowy over jeans.
To buy: $50, thelimited.com.
Luxe Button-Down Shirt by Patterson J. Kincaid
Prefer your shirts cut long and loose, but afraid shirttails look messy? Try this polished rayon pick, which gives you the option of having it long in the back without looking sloppy in the front.
To buy: $98, saksfifthavenue.com.
Cheesecloth Stripe Shirt by Long Tall Sally
Long arms? There’s no need to constantly roll up too-short sleeves. This shirt is designed for tall figures with elongated sleeves and shirttails that can be tucked in. Also available in pink stripe.
To buy: $49, longtallsally.com.
Maternity Rolled-Sleeve Utility Fashion Shirt by Liz Lange for Target
An adjustable drawstring and the stylishly loose fit of this lightweight polyester tunic will come in handy as your baby bump grows. Also available in black and beige.
To buy: $25, target.com.
Pararuffle Shirt by J. Crew
Three tiers of ruffles break up the simplicity of this otherwise casual cotton style. And forget about ironing—the fabric is made to look crinkled, so you can just wash and go. Also available in white.
To buy: $78, jcrew.com.
Tunic With Detachable Ruffle Collar by DKNY
Creative minds will love playing around with the detachable ruffle collar of this oversized cotton-and-silk blouse. You can adjust it anywhere along the neckline or placket.
To buy: $175, dkny.donnakaran.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month