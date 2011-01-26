6 Nontraditional Button-Down Shirts

By Nykia Spradley
Updated August 29, 2014
thelimited.com
Escape the mundane of every day with a staple that's just a little bit different.
Front Yoke Blouse by The Limited

thelimited.com

The perfect dress-up/dress-down style: A collarless, gossamer polyester blouse you can wear tucked in under a suit or flowy over jeans.

To buy: $50, thelimited.com.

Luxe Button-Down Shirt by Patterson J. Kincaid

saksfifthavenue.com

Prefer your shirts cut long and loose, but afraid shirttails look messy? Try this polished rayon pick, which gives you the option of having it long in the back without looking sloppy in the front.

To buy: $98, saksfifthavenue.com.

Cheesecloth Stripe Shirt by Long Tall Sally

longtallsally.com

Long arms? There’s no need to constantly roll up too-short sleeves. This shirt is designed for tall figures with elongated sleeves and shirttails that can be tucked in. Also available in pink stripe.

To buy: $49, longtallsally.com.

Maternity Rolled-Sleeve Utility Fashion Shirt by Liz Lange for Target

target.com

An adjustable drawstring and the stylishly loose fit of this lightweight polyester tunic will come in handy as your baby bump grows. Also available in black and beige.

To buy: $25, target.com.

Pararuffle Shirt by J. Crew

jcrew.com

Three tiers of ruffles break up the simplicity of this otherwise casual cotton style. And forget about ironing—the fabric is made to look crinkled, so you can just wash and go. Also available in white.

To buy: $78, jcrew.com.

Tunic With Detachable Ruffle Collar by DKNY

dkny.donnakaran.com

Creative minds will love playing around with the detachable ruffle collar of this oversized cotton-and-silk blouse. You can adjust it anywhere along the neckline or placket.

To buy: $175, dkny.donnakaran.com.

