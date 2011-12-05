6 Festive Holiday Sweaters

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated December 06, 2011
topshop.com
And not a reindeer—or snowman—in sight.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Topshop Knitted Lace Bow Jumper

topshop.com

Wrap yourself up in a plush and cheeky “bow-trimmed” style.

To buy: $76, topshop.com.

Featured December 2011

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Tracy Reese Lace Print Cardigan

Nordstrom.com

Lacy and cropped, this little cotton number is bound to make last year’s cocktail dress virtually unrecognizable.

To buy: $195, nordstrom.com.

3 of 6

Loft Scattered Gem 3/4 Sleeve Sweater

loft.com

You don’t need to shimmer like tinsel to look festive. Take this cozy wool blend sprinkled with gems.

To buy: $69.50, loft.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Splendid Sequin-Embellished Knitted Cotton-Blend Sweater

net-a-porter.com

Twinkling like a starry night, this cotton-blend sweater is (subtly) bedazzled with tonal sequins.

To buy: $180, net-a-porter.com.

5 of 6

Ann Taylor Sequin Front Merino Wool Cardigan

anntaylor.com

A sequin-covered button-up in toasty-warm merino wool ensures you’ll look glamorous even in a deep freeze. Also in gray and in petite sizes.

To buy: $128, anntaylor.com.

6 of 6

LC Lauren Conrad Chiffon-Trim Boyfriend Cardigan

kohls.com

Play up the fluttery chiffon ruffles by wearing this cotton-and-rayon cardigan over an equally delicate silk camisole.

To buy: $36, kohls.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Yolanda Wikiel