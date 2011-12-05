6 Festive Holiday Sweaters
Topshop Knitted Lace Bow Jumper
Wrap yourself up in a plush and cheeky “bow-trimmed” style.
To buy: $76, topshop.com.
Featured December 2011
Tracy Reese Lace Print Cardigan
Lacy and cropped, this little cotton number is bound to make last year’s cocktail dress virtually unrecognizable.
To buy: $195, nordstrom.com.
Loft Scattered Gem 3/4 Sleeve Sweater
You don’t need to shimmer like tinsel to look festive. Take this cozy wool blend sprinkled with gems.
To buy: $69.50, loft.com.
Splendid Sequin-Embellished Knitted Cotton-Blend Sweater
Twinkling like a starry night, this cotton-blend sweater is (subtly) bedazzled with tonal sequins.
To buy: $180, net-a-porter.com.
Ann Taylor Sequin Front Merino Wool Cardigan
A sequin-covered button-up in toasty-warm merino wool ensures you’ll look glamorous even in a deep freeze. Also in gray and in petite sizes.
To buy: $128, anntaylor.com.
LC Lauren Conrad Chiffon-Trim Boyfriend Cardigan
Play up the fluttery chiffon ruffles by wearing this cotton-and-rayon cardigan over an equally delicate silk camisole.
To buy: $36, kohls.com.
