This Super Comfy Cardigan Feels Like You're 'Secretly Wearing Pajamas,' According to Shoppers
The humble cardigan is the chameleon of the clothing world. It can protect you from ice cold office environments, keep you toasty during evening autumn walks, and complete every look from your reading-on-the-couch attire to dinner out. No wardrobe is complete without a go-to cozy cardigan, and if yours is missing one, Amazon shoppers have found a bona fide favorite.
In fact, the Goodthreads boucle cardigan is so comfy that one reviewer said wearing it is the equivalent of "sitting in an oversized chair with a stack of romance novels, box of chocolates, pot of tea, and purring cat." Made of a nylon and wool fabric blend with a touch of spandex, it has a slouchy, slinky fit and is armed with two spacious front pockets that one owner calls "an added convenience."
Dubbed the "softest, most comfortable cardigan I've ever purchased" by a shopper—and given similar praises by others—this buttery fall sweater takes the stress out of getting dressed on chilly mornings. It comes in 14 colors, including neutrals, like camel and gray, and some brighter shades, like hot coral pink and lilac (so pairing it with existing pieces in your wardrobe won't be a problem). And as several buyers who can't stop wearing have attested, it's well worth the $43 price tag.
"I wore this every day (besides laundry days) for A WHILE after I got it!" wrote one person. "It goes with everything and is good quality. I've washed it a lot—totally worth the price x 100."
Because of its minimalist and versatile design, the cardigan can be thrown over leggings and a tank while relaxing at home or paired with a blouse while at the office. Another reviewer said that it's far comfier than what you'd expect from your usual daytime clothing: "I feel like I'm secretly wearing my PJs with it on."
Wrapping up in a cozy sweater like this one can simplify your morning routine and make getting through the colder seasons that much easier. Shop the colorful cardigans now for $43 each.