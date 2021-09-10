Amazon Just Put a Bunch of Cute Sweaters on Sale for Under $35, and They're Perfect for Fall
I don't know about you, but I live in sweaters come fall. And you can really never have too many, considering the seemingly endless styles they come in: pullovers, cardigans, turtlenecks, and so on. The fall sweater you reach for when meeting friends out for dinner may be totally different than the one you grab before throwing on a scary movie with your significant other, and now is a perfect time to stock up on any and all of them.
Just as the weather is starting to trend chillier in most of the country, Amazon put a ton of cute and comfy fall sweaters on sale. Amazon's sweater selection includes chunky knits, casual pullovers, elegant lantern-sleeve styles, and cozy cardigans to keep you warm this fall—and now, most are at reduced costs.
The sweaters featured below come in a variety of colors and patterns, ranging from vibrant mustard to baby blue to fun leopard print. And in case you're a bit hesitant ordering clothes online from a brand you've never heard of, you can rest assured that these cozy fall sweaters pass the tests of quality and comfort, according to the Amazon shoppers who've worn them.
Read on for the best of the cute sweaters Amazon just put on sale, and keep in mind that prices may vary slightly by size and color.
Anrabess Women's Turtleneck
$30 (was $43), amazon.com
In a rush on a fall morning? Just toss a turtleneck sweater over faux leather leggings, throw on some booties, and you're ready to go. This Anrabess sweater features a turtle cowl neck, long batwing sleeves, and an asymmetrical hem for a stylish take on the oversized look. With over 11,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are definitely fans of this cozy knit sweater, with one calling it the "comfiest sweater I've ever owned." Another goes as far as to say that it's "comfier than cashmere." And if that's not convincing enough, most colors and styles are at least 30 percent off right now.
Miessel Crew Neck Lantern Sleeve Sweater
From $31 (was $43), amazon.com
This cute pullover dresses up just about any pair of pants with its lantern sleeves and flirty knit pom-poms. The fabric, which Amazon shoppers say is "soft and thick but still stretchy," is made of viscose and nylon. Most sizes and colors are $6 off for Prime members right now, and you can save an extra 10 percent by clicking the on-page coupon.
Shewin Women's Pull Over Sweater
$22 (was $34), amazon.com
Looking for a casual sweater to complement denim and white sneakers? Shewin's neutral-colored pullovers are great options, according to shoppers. Made with breathable cotton and nylon, this cozy cable knit sweater has a loose fit and simple henley button details. It even has slits on the sides for extra movement around the waist. Amazon customers say this sweater is lightweight and "perfect for layering," and you can take advantage of multiple discounts if you order it today.
Chase Secrets Women's Turtleneck
$28 (was $50), amazon.com
If cozy is what you're going for this season, then this chunky knit turtleneck is here to help. Coming in 30 colors—including vibrant yellow, royal blue, and delicate gray—this Chase Secrets sweater is bound to become your go-to. It has a turtle cowl neck, ribbed hems on the sleeves and body, and a lightweight fabrication. Amazon shoppers are raving about this one, saying that it's "perfect for cooler weather" and fits them perfectly. If you're a Prime member, you can save $22 on most versions of this sweater right now.
Miessel Cable Knit Pullover
$23 (was $26), amazon.com
For less than $25, this adorable pullover can be yours. The cable knit design looks good in every color this sweater comes in, including black, pink, green, gray, and apricot. But the lantern sleeves and mock neck, which Amazon shoppers love, are the real stars of this fall sweater. Customers say this sweater is not only flattering, but the fabric is super soft and shows up exactly how it appears in the pictures.
Angashion Leopard Print Cardigan
From $28 (was $39), amazon.com
Everyone needs a leopard-print sweater in their closet. Embrace your inner wild child with this long cardigan, which has over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The knee-length cardigan has a loose fit and open front, making it perfect for layering. It even has big pockets! Amazon shoppers are calling this one a "must buy" thanks to its adorable patterns (there's more than just leopard, by the way), cozy fabric, and amazing quality.
Niashot Crewneck Sweater
$26 (was $31), amazon.com
Coming in 18 different colors, this crewneck sweater with an oversized fit and side slits will complement just about any pair of pants, particularly leggings and jeans. The soft popcorn-style texture has Amazon shoppers gushing about how comfortable it is, and you can snag both solid colors and colorblocked styles for 15 percent less than usual.
Tarse Cardigan
$25 (was $32), amazon.com
You can't go wrong with a relaxed cardigan—it's so easy to layer, and it keeps you nice and warm. This oversized cardigan is on sale at Amazon, and shoppers say it's loose-fitting and super comfy. Plus, it "doesn't make you hot." You can order it in 21 fun colors, including gray, army green, and burgundy. Each comes with those large front pockets.
Jollycode V Neck Sweater
$25 (was $29), amazon.com
Add a little bit of spice to a fall outfit with this sweater's plunging yet classy V-neckline. The lightweight, breathable knit has a slouchy off-the-shoulder style, so it's easy to toss on before heading out the door. Not only is the sweater on sale, but since its debut on Amazon last month, customers have given it a perfect five out of five stars. One said it "gives a little sassy appeal, but it still offers enough coverage to make this an everyday sweater for fall." You can find select colors and sizes for a few dollars less than full price.
Naggoo Button Down Cardigan
$21 (was $28), amazon.com
Last but certainly not least, you can save on this cardigan that is sure to steal your heart. It comes in cute fall colors like mustard, wine red, and camouflage, and its lightweight knit texture is begging to be layered. Delicate button details add a subtle touch of elegance, and Amazon shoppers can't get enough, saying it's "super flattering" and "a new fall favorite."