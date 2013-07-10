6 Cute and Flirty Summer Tops
Ann Taylor Chevron Print Keyhole Halter Top
Accentuate the positives and downplay the not-so-positives with this sangria-colored silky polyester halter. The flattering neckline shows off the collarbone, while the blouson shape is forgiving on a tummy. Try it with skinny jeans or white shorts. Also available in petite sizes.
To buy: $68, anntaylor.com.
Featured July 2013
Loft Cutout Halter Neck Shell
Bold color, flowy polyester chiffon, and cute cutouts add up to a party-perfect blouse that would work equally well at the office. Play up the neckline with vibrant dangly earrings or add a stack of bangles. Available in red, teal, and brick, too.
To buy: $54.50, loft.com.
Madewell Lacebloom Top
This romantic cotton-blend lace top lends polish without feeling buttoned-up. Cut like a tee, it’s a versatile summer staple that pairs with denim or playful skirts.
To buy: $94.50, madewell.com.
The Limited Side-Tie Wrap Top
A flattering wrap top in polyester drapes nicely over imperfections. Wear it with a statement necklace for evenings out, or introduce it into your work-wear rotation by adding a pencil skirt.
To buy: $35, thelimited.com.
Sabine Sao Paulo Beaded Tank
No accessorizing required: The colorfully embellished bib of this polyester-chiffon tank does the work for you. For a casual daytime look, pair it with a maxi skirt and sandals; for evening, with heels and jeans.
To buy: $79, piperlime.com.
Kate Spade Saturday Crop-Tie Top
A nod to mod, this adorable boxy cotton top with a tie waist looks charming with a full skirt or modern with crisp cropped pants.
To buy: $65, saturday.com.
