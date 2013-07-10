6 Cute and Flirty Summer Tops

By Allison Chesky
Updated August 29, 2014
anntaylor.com
Need to update your summer wardrobe? These sweet, sassy tops are date night-ready and daytime-appropriate.
Ann Taylor Chevron Print Keyhole Halter Top

anntaylor.com

Accentuate the positives and downplay the not-so-positives with this sangria-colored silky polyester halter. The flattering neckline shows off the collarbone, while the blouson shape is forgiving on a tummy. Try it with skinny jeans or white shorts. Also available in petite sizes.

To buy: $68, anntaylor.com.

Featured July 2013

Loft Cutout Halter Neck Shell

loft.com

Bold color, flowy polyester chiffon, and cute cutouts add up to a party-perfect blouse that would work equally well at the office. Play up the neckline with vibrant dangly earrings or add a stack of bangles. Available in red, teal, and brick, too.

To buy: $54.50, loft.com.

Madewell Lacebloom Top

madewell.com

This romantic cotton-blend lace top lends polish without feeling buttoned-up. Cut like a tee, it’s a versatile summer staple that pairs with denim or playful skirts.

To buy: $94.50, madewell.com.

The Limited Side-Tie Wrap Top

thelimited.com

A flattering wrap top in polyester drapes nicely over imperfections. Wear it with a statement necklace for evenings out, or introduce it into your work-wear rotation by adding a pencil skirt.

To buy: $35, thelimited.com.

Sabine Sao Paulo Beaded Tank

piperlime.gap.com

No accessorizing required: The colorfully embellished bib of this polyester-chiffon tank does the work for you. For a casual daytime look, pair it with a maxi skirt and sandals; for evening, with heels and jeans.

To buy: $79, piperlime.com.

Kate Spade Saturday Crop-Tie Top

saturday.com

A nod to mod, this adorable boxy cotton top with a tie waist looks charming with a full skirt or modern with crisp cropped pants.

To buy: $65, saturday.com.

