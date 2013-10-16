7 Cute Winter-to-Spring Sweaters
Gap Stripe Open Knit Top
With its open weave and nautical stripes, this playful cotton top is surprisingly versatile: Layer it over a collared shirt, or wear it with a camisole underneath on balmier days. Also available in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $45, gap.com.
Featured February 2014
Zara Braided Square Cut Sweater
The breeziest version of a cable-knit, this one-size-fits-most style has an easy shape that can conceal a tummy. Balance the relaxed proportions by pairing it with a pencil skirt or skinny jeans.
To buy: $60, zara.com.
Club Monaco Adriana Cowl Neck Top
Short sleeves plus a cozy knit adds up to a piece you can sport almost any day of the year. Elegant with sleek skirts and pants, this Mad Men–inspired style also helps downplay a full bust, thanks to a draped cowl neck and forgiving cut.
To buy: $119.50, clubmonaco.com.
Loft Scalloped Neck Cotton Sweater
Pair this not-too-heavy, not-too-light scalloped sweater with slouchy boyfriend jeans and ballet flats for a weekend look that’s smart, comfy, and casual. Available in three other colors.
To buy: $59.50, loft.com.
Eileen Fisher Jewel Neck ¾-Sleeve Box-Top Fine Gauge Linen Ridged Stitch
A high-low hem and loose shape give this luxe linen sweater the makings of a laid-back classic. Wear it over a tank top or even over a swimsuit come summer. Also available in black.
To buy: $178, eileenfisher.com.
525 America Cotton Shaker Crop Crew Pretty in Pink
Bypass the chill-inducing silky blouse and instead reach for this sophisticated sweater to top a work skirt. Available in four other colors.
To buy: $79, 525america.com.
Boden Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
Great for cold offices and unpredictable March temperatures, plush cashmere packs insulating warmth into an ultralight knit. Available in 13 other colors.
To buy: $148, bodenusa.com.
