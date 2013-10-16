7 Cute Winter-to-Spring Sweaters

By Rebecca Daly
Updated April 19, 2018
To ease wardrobe woes as one season turns into the next, incorporate these comfortable options into your everyday style.
Gap Stripe Open Knit Top

With its open weave and nautical stripes, this playful cotton top is surprisingly versatile: Layer it over a collared shirt, or wear it with a camisole underneath on balmier days. Also available in tall and petite sizes.

To buy: $45, gap.com.

Featured February 2014

Zara Braided Square Cut Sweater

The breeziest version of a cable-knit, this one-size-fits-most style has an easy shape that can conceal a tummy. Balance the relaxed proportions by pairing it with a pencil skirt or skinny jeans.

To buy: $60, zara.com.

Club Monaco Adriana Cowl Neck Top

Short sleeves plus a cozy knit adds up to a piece you can sport almost any day of the year. Elegant with sleek skirts and pants, this Mad Men–inspired style also helps downplay a full bust, thanks to a draped cowl neck and forgiving cut.

To buy: $119.50, clubmonaco.com.

Loft Scalloped Neck Cotton Sweater

Pair this not-too-heavy, not-too-light scalloped sweater with slouchy boyfriend jeans and ballet flats for a weekend look that’s smart, comfy, and casual. Available in three other colors.

To buy: $59.50, loft.com.

Eileen Fisher Jewel Neck ¾-Sleeve Box-Top Fine Gauge Linen Ridged Stitch

A high-low hem and loose shape give this luxe linen sweater the makings of a laid-back classic. Wear it over a tank top or even over a swimsuit come summer. Also available in black.

To buy: $178, eileenfisher.com.

525 America Cotton Shaker Crop Crew Pretty in Pink

Bypass the chill-inducing silky blouse and instead reach for this sophisticated sweater to top a work skirt. Available in four other colors.

To buy: $79, 525america.com.

Boden Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

Great for cold offices and unpredictable March temperatures, plush cashmere packs insulating warmth into an ultralight knit. Available in 13 other colors.

To buy: $148, bodenusa.com.

