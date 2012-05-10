7 Cool T-Shirts for Summer
Forever 21 ¾ Sleeve Linen Top
A summer essential, this linen tee is nice and breathable for weathering the heat outdoors, yet the longer sleeves provide coverage for air conditioning. Available in two other colors.
To buy: $14, forever21.com.
Saturday Striped Slip Neck Tee in Cotton Jersey
Capture the joie de vivre of French-girl charm with a jersey sailor style. Try it paired with cigarette pants and flats or with denim skinnies and a blazer: The neckline provides a slimming effect, despite graphic horizontal stripes.
To buy: $25, saturday.com.
Splendid Very Light Jersey V-Neck Top
The holy grail of white T-shirts: This top is flattering without being too fitted and ensures no embarrassing show-through. Best of all—the supremely soft made-in-America Supima cotton.
To buy: $52, splendid.com.
Gap Supersoft Ballet-Back Tee
Soften structured suiting while maintaining modesty for the office with the delicate jewel neckline and ballet sleeves of this pretty blush-toned top. Available in five other colors as well as tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $23, gap.com.
Zara Viscose T-Shirt Light
The breathable, paper-thin fabric of this chartreuse style allows it to hang like a silk top while imparting a laid-back edge. Available in seven other colors and combinations.
To buy: $20, zara.com.
Massimo Dutti T-shirt With Transparent Embroidery on the Yoke
Look pulled together and polished in a flash, thanks to this T-shirt with an embroidered-silk overlay. Also available in green.
To buy: $55.50, massimodutti.com.
H&M Draped Top
Lovely asymmetrical draping and a neutral steel-blue shade make for one not-so-basic tee. A seasonless workday staple, it will pair beautifully with pencil skirts, trousers, and jeans alike.
To buy: $25, hm.com.
