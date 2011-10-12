The Best Cardigan Sweaters for Your Shape

“I Love to Cinch My Cardigan, but the End of the Belt Sticks Out Awkwardly”

A flopping belt ruins this neat silhouette. Here’s how to tie up loose ends.



1. Use a ribbon instead. Tie a length of velvet or grosgrain around the slimmest part of your waist, then clip the ends to the ideal length (see right).



2. Tuck the end under the belt, but only if the belt is narrow or medium width. Or try a knot: Tuck the end under the belt, then slide the end into the slot between the buckle and the belt loop.



3. Try a Belt Loopy. This bendable loop slides on the end of your belt to hold it in place. It’s available in a range of colors and sizes, so there’s one to blend with any type of belt. (A set of four is $12 to $15; beltloopy.com.)

“My Cuffs Are Stretched Out Because I Push Up My Sleeves”

To reshape them: Wet only the cuffs with hot water. Tumble-dry the sweater on high in a mesh laundry bag until the cuffs are damp, not bone-dry. Lay the cardigan flat on a towel and pinch the cuffs back into shape. Then blast them with a blow dryer and—presto!—the openings will shrink up to half an inch. For a permanent solution, ask a tailor to sew round elastic into the undersides of the cuffs.

“Fuzz Balls, Snags, and Holes—Oh My!”

Tackle your cardigan’s most vicious enemies with these tips from Steve Boorstein, the host of the DVD Clothing Care: The Clothing Doctor’s Secrets to Taking Control! ($20, amazon.com).



Fuzz balls: Attack them with the Evercare Fabric Shaver ($6, kmart.com). Make sure to use it gently and sparingly, so you don’t thin out the knit or snag it.



Snags: Using a crochet needle, push the pulled thread through to the underside of the knit, then loosely knot the pull. For step-by-step details, watch our video “How To: Fix a Sweater Snag.”



Holes: Leave these to a pro, as not every tailor can handle this job properly. Send your sweater to KnitwearDoctor.com (repairs start at $20). Suspect moths are the culprit? To prevent further damage, dry-clean the cardigan before having it repaired.