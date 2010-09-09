Button-Down Shirts for Every Shape
If You Have a Straight Figure
Look for: Details such as breast pockets, ruffles, pleats, and a tie neck to add volume to a small chest. “Opt for soft cotton or silk instead of a crisp fabric so that the material skims gracefully over the body as opposed to creating a stiff up-and-down silhouette,” says Lila Smith, the national sales coordinator for shirt maker Rebecca & Drew Manufacturing.
Avoid: Anything too oversize or plain, which will make the bust look flatter and the waist nonexistent.
Try wearing it: Tucked into a slim bottom. Add a skinny belt to create a nipped-in-waist look.
If You Have Broad Shoulders
Look for: A sleeve seam that lines up with the outer edge of the shoulder (it should not lie on top of the shoulder). Make sure the cut tapers in toward the waist so that your upper half doesn’t look boxy. Also, “a tie neck softens the horizontal line at the shoulders and brings the eye to body’s center,” says Michelle T. Sterling, the founder of Global Image Group, a personal styling and consulting firm in New York City.
Avoid: Puff or cap sleeves that emphasize shoulder width.
Try wearing it: Tucked into a flared skirt to create more balance.
If You Have a Large Bust
Look for: A shape that’s fitted without forcing the buttons to hang on for dear life, thus creating gaping. “The darts should line up at the center of each breast,” says Mary Lou Andre, the author of Ready to Wear ($20, amazon.com). She also suggests a clean neckline, with buttons starting at the bust, not the collar.
Avoid: Pockets, wide collars, and frills. “Boxy cuts, too, can make you look like you’re wearing a tent,” says Lila Smith.
Try wearing it: Untucked with flat-front pants to elongate the torso.
If You Have a Tummy
Look for: A loose, relaxed silhouette that is long enough to cover the midsection entirely. (It should hit well past the hipbone, says Sterling.) Interesting above-the-waist embellishments—a pretty neckline, puff sleeves, breast pockets—also help to redirect focus away from the middle.
Avoid: Snug-fitting shirts, which will only call attention to the stomach.
Try wearing it: Untucked with narrow trousers or a pencil skirt to highlight trim legs.
2 Annoying Problems and How to Solve Them
“My Shirt Always Comes Untucked”
Invest in a secret weapon: Above the waist, this shirt is all business; down below, it’s a stay-in-place bodysuit. J.Crew, Express and others brands offer a few different styles.
“I Can’t Find Decent Colors or Patterns in My Size”
Design your own. It may sound indulgent, but having a shirt custom-made to your exact specifications and proportions may not be significantly more expensive than buying off-the-rack.
What’s involved?
Each company will require you to send in up to 14 different measurements to get the fit just right. Have a tailor or a very precise friend measure you to make sure the numbers are accurate. (Refer to the company’s website instructions for guidance.)
How long does it take to get my shirt?
About three to six weeks.
What can I personalize?
Practically everything—fit, shape, fabric, collar, pockets, sleeves, cuffs, buttons—and you can add a monogram.
Where can I order, and how much will it cost?
“I Hate Ironing”
Pick up a life-changing (we kid not) wrinkle-resistant button-down from one of these brands and you can look crease-free, even when you’re pressed for time.
As for all those other shirts that do need ironing? Check out this easy video, How To: Iron a Dress Shirt.
“I’m Not Sure if I Should Tuck in My Shirttails or Leave Them Out”
There are no hard-and-fast rules, but here are some considerations to help you determine what’s best.
Your Occupation
Work in a conservative industry, like law or finance? It’s more professional to tuck in.
Your Body Type
If you have a tummy or a short torso, leaving it untucked is more flattering. On the other hand, those who have a long torso should break up their length by tucking in the shirt.
The Shirt's Length
- Shorter than your hipbone: Don’t tuck in.
- Hits midbum: Tuck it.
- Past your rear: You can leave it untucked.
The Shape of the Hem
Here, anything goes. It’s outdated to think that conventional shirttails must be tucked in and a straight-cut hem is meant to be left out.
What You Weat It With
- Wide-leg pants: Tuck.
- High-waisted skirt: Tuck.
- Skinny or bootcut jeans: Either way works.