Button-Down Shirts for Every Shape

“I Hate Ironing”

Pick up a life-changing (we kid not) wrinkle-resistant button-down from one of these brands and you can look crease-free, even when you’re pressed for time.

Brooks Brothers, brooksbrothers.com.

brooksbrothers.com. Eddie Bauer, eddiebauer.com.

eddiebauer.com. Lands’ End, landsend.com.

landsend.com. Lauren by Ralph Lauren, ralphlauren.com.



As for all those other shirts that do need ironing? Check out this easy video, How To: Iron a Dress Shirt.

“I’m Not Sure if I Should Tuck in My Shirttails or Leave Them Out”

There are no hard-and-fast rules, but here are some considerations to help you determine what’s best.



Your Occupation

Work in a conservative industry, like law or finance? It’s more professional to tuck in.



Your Body Type

If you have a tummy or a short torso, leaving it untucked is more flattering. On the other hand, those who have a long torso should break up their length by tucking in the shirt.



The Shirt's Length

Shorter than your hipbone: Don’t tuck in.

Hits midbum: Tuck it.

Past your rear: You can leave it untucked.



The Shape of the Hem

Here, anything goes. It’s outdated to think that conventional shirttails must be tucked in and a straight-cut hem is meant to be left out.



What You Weat It With