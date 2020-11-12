I’ve Been Living in Sweatshirts All Year—Here Are the 6 Best
Social isolation doesn’t seem as dreary when you’re this comfortable.
If 2020 was to be summarized as one article of clothing, it would be the sweatshirt. It’s not every day that we can dress in casual attire and attend a work meeting, but the quarantine has flipped the dress code and allowed us to get an inside peek into how everyone is dressing for life at home. And based off of our upper halves—which is (thankfully) all we can see—it looks pretty cozy.
Before we jump into things, I feel the need to clarify that there’s no such thing as a bad sweatshirt. Even the oldest food-stained sweatshirt in your closet has the ability to feel like home and take lounging to a whole new level. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate the good elements—i.e., a soft fabric, roomy sleeves, and cute design—when we see it. From hoodie dresses to preppy crewnecks, here are some of the best sweatshirt options to replicate a warm hug, which I think we can all use right now.
1
Remember the good old Snuggie days circa 2008? The blanket-with-sleeves concept was a brilliant one, albeit funny looking. Well, consider this a Snuggie that is appropriate to wear beyond your couch. The snuggly sherpa fit feels just as heavenly—literally, it feels like you’re being snuggled inside a cloud.
2
The pandemic has seen a major resurgence of tie-dye. (Fun fact: The print symbolized the rejection of rigid societal norms in the ‘60s, so its comeback seems appropriately timed.) Channel some of that pent-up, free-spirited energy with this gorgeous kaleidoscope of colors from Urban Outfitters. Each sweatshirt is made entirely of upcycled pieces and created by hand so no two are exactly alike. And the best part? You can spill food on it and it won’t be as noticeable.
3
I love a good hoodie and I love a good dress (who doesn’t love not having to wear pants, right?). Get the best of both worlds with one of the greatest sartorial inventions: the hoodie dress. UGG’s version features a top-quality French terry fabric with a logo drawstring tie closure. Customers say the thick knit holds up against multiple wears and washes.
4
The half-zip pullover is the slightly more put-together sister of the crewneck sweatshirt—but equally functional and comfortable. This colorblocked option features an aesthetically pleasing mix of blue and beige, along with a front kangaroo pocket so you can stash some of your go-to belongings.
5
Don’t overlook Amazon fashion—while it may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think online clothing shopping, the massive e-comm platform has loads of on-trend, in-house brands that offer high-quality clothes for a budget-friendly price point. If you don’t want to spend hours sifting through the thousands of offerings, take a cue from thousands of happy Amazon shoppers who hail this Amazon crewneck as the best for its ridiculously soft terry fleece. It comes in over 20 styles that range from patterns to solid basics, so you can easily choose your favorite (or two).
6
International Women’s Day may have passed a while ago, but every day is a day worthy of celebrating women in our book. This artistic design, which could pass for an illustration at the MET, can effortlessly go from a day of Zoom calls to a night of Netflix binging.