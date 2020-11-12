I’ve Been Living in Sweatshirts All Year—Here Are the 6 Best

If 2020 was to be summarized as one article of clothing, it would be the sweatshirt. It’s not every day that we can dress in casual attire and attend a work meeting, but the quarantine has flipped the dress code and allowed us to get an inside peek into how everyone is dressing for life at home . And based off of our upper halves—which is (thankfully) all we can see—it looks pretty cozy.

Before we jump into things, I feel the need to clarify that there’s no such thing as a bad sweatshirt. Even the oldest food-stained sweatshirt in your closet has the ability to feel like home and take lounging to a whole new level. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate the good elements—i.e., a soft fabric, roomy sleeves, and cute design—when we see it. From hoodie dresses to preppy crewnecks, here are some of the best sweatshirt options to replicate a warm hug, which I think we can all use right now.