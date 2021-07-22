7 Sustainable Workout Clothing Brands That Benefit Your Body and the Environment
Whether you're assuming child's pose, punching a bag, or going for a run, working out is all about feeling good and doing something positive for your mental and physical wellness. One way to double down on those feel-good intentions is to outfit yourself in sustainable workout clothing from a brand with an eco-conscience. The problem: The prominence of polyester in most activewear makes that a bigger challenge than it should be.
So what makes a workout clothing item "sustainable"? There are organic cottons, recycled materials, and plant-based materials like Tencel, plus manufacturing methods that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water, and energy for each item. Luckily, the eco-friendly and ethical activewear brands we've collected below are all about using sustainability—from the materials they use to the manufacturing process—to ensure you're doing your body and the Earth a favor when you hit the gym. Keep scrolling to shop seven of our favorite sustainable activewear brands.
1 Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective has quickly risen to the top in the athleticwear space for three key reasons. First, it's one of the most size-inclusive brands out there with sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL. Second, its activewear is super comfortable, high-quality, and non-see-through.
Finally, the brand prioritizes the environment. For example, its best-selling compression leggings and bras are made from recycled polyester and recycled post-consumer bottles, and the brand's LITE Leggings are made from recycled fishing nets and recycled nylon. In addition, the apparel is produced in Fair Trade factories.
Try: Black Compressive High-Rise Legging ($68; girlfriend.com).
2 Coalatree
Based out of Colorado, Coalatree began as a self-sustaining organic farm that lived by the "you reap what you sow" mentality. What began as an intention to create its own workwear—clothes ideal for the rough and tough of daily farm chores—turned into a full-blown company specializing in sustainable athleticwear for the great outdoors.
The majority of its goods are made from recycled or repurposed materials—including coffee grounds and discarded yarns and plastics—and utilize waterless dye. The brand also produces its goods in green facilities via sustainable production methodologies, packages its items in tree-friendly materials, and gives back to local organizations.
Try: Evolution Hoodie Made from Recycled Coffee Grounds ($90; coalatree.com).
3 Boodywear
Unlike trees—which take years to re-grow—bamboo is one of the most sustainable resources in the world. This fast-growing grass, which requires little to no fertilizer and low amounts of water, is the hero material in Boodywear's range of sustainable workout clothing. Aside from being eco-friendly, bamboo is also praised for its comfort (which is why you'll also find it in many bedding products).
Boodywear also uses cruelty-free production methods and ingredients that don't harm animals, and prioritizes finding ways to upcycle, recycle, and reduce waste wherever possible. Products are also shipped in biodegradable bags and recycled/recyclable boxes. The brand manufactures a range of activewear and athleisurewear apparel for both men and women.
Try: Racerback Sports Bra ($40; boodywear.com).
4 Avre Life
AVRE is another sustainable activewear company focused on repurposing that ever-growing mountain of plastic water bottles. Instead of turning said bottles into clothing, the brand is focused on creating a broad selection of trendy shoes, including sneakers, walking shoes, no-tie shoelace shoes, and slip-on shoes. In fact, each pair of shoes from the brand's signature collection prevents about 10 bottles from ending up in the ocean or a landfill.
Though you might think a shoe made from plastic water bottles would be uncomfortable, that's not the case at all. The brand utilizes innovative processing and weaving technology that yields comfortable, durable, moisture-wicking kicks.
Try: Infinity Glide Blush and White Sneakers ($145; avrelife.com).
5 Pact
Pact is dedicated to doing good for the Earth, and it all starts with its material of choice: organic cotton. The brand grows its cotton organically to prevent the introduction of toxic chemicals and to reduce water usage.
The brand also partners with Fair Trade Certified factories, which provide safe working conditions for employees while bolstering local communities. In addition, it has found ways to minimize its ecological footprint in the way products are packaged and shipped.
Pact sells a variety of products, including super comfortable leggings and bike shorts, racerback sports bras, and tanks.
Try: Go-To Pocket Bike Short ($35; wearpact.com).
6 prAna
From yoga clothing to swimwear to hiking apparel, prAna creates a robust variety of athletic apparel—and all of it is created with sustainability in mind. The bulk of its apparel is made with organic cotton and organic hemp, and items are made in fair trade factories without Earth-damaging chemicals or dyes.
Also very cool: prAna is a member of the Outdoor Industry Association's Climate Action Corps, a group of companies and organizations committed to measuring, planning, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, prAna has a specific goal: to reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Try: Everyday Top ($59; prana.com).
7 Lezat
Seeded in Los Angeles, Lezat is a luxe-leisure brand dedicated to producing high-end sustainable and ethically made apparel. The brand makes its products with organic cotton, oeko-tex certified mulberry silk, and recycled materials (including plastic bottles and polyester).
To further reduce waste, the scraps that end up on the cutting room floor are repurposed into cozy dog beds for local animal shelters and rescue organizations. All products are made in the USA by craftspeople who are paid fair, livable wages.
Try: Sadie Cropped Lollipop Windbreaker ($90; shoplezat.com).