7 Sustainable Workout Clothing Brands That Benefit Your Body and the Environment

1 Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective has quickly risen to the top in the athleticwear space for three key reasons. First, it's one of the most size-inclusive brands out there with sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL. Second, its activewear is super comfortable, high-quality, and non-see-through.

Finally, the brand prioritizes the environment. For example, its best-selling compression leggings and bras are made from recycled polyester and recycled post-consumer bottles, and the brand's LITE Leggings are made from recycled fishing nets and recycled nylon. In addition, the apparel is produced in Fair Trade factories.

Try: Black Compressive High-Rise Legging ($68; girlfriend.com).