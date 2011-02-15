Stylish Menswear for Spring Weekends
Standard Fit Jeans
Whatever is on the agenda for Saturday—from errand runs to movie dates—these jeans will work just fine. They sit slightly below the waist, and offer a straight-legged, comfortable fit.
To buy: $54.50, gap.com.
Khaki Pants
Classic flat-front khakis, made of stain-resistant cotton with a wrinkle-free finish, are a dressier alternative. Available in four colors.
To buy: $20, kohls.com.
Cargo Shorts
Generous pockets mean plenty of room to stash keys, receipts, spare change, and whatever else gets picked up along the way.
To buy: $18, target.com.
Long-Sleeve Twill Work Shirt
When it comes to work shirts, Dickies knows its business. This one, made of a heavy-duty cotton-and-polyester blend, has wicking properties to draw sweat away from the body—perfect for doing messy chores around the house. Available in six colors.
To buy: $16, walmart.com.
Patterned Shirt
Sleeves rolled up or down, a shirt in soft, mid-weight cotton makes a perfect transition between winter and spring, day and night. Available in a variety of colors and patterns.
To buy: $17.50, oldnavy.gap.com.
Band T-Shirt
If he’s going to hang out in a tee anyway, why not make it a tribute to his favorite band? Available in a wide variety of designs.
To buy: $10, jcpenney.com.
Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers
Few sneakers can lay claim to icon status quite the way these can. Available in six colors.
To buy: $40, macys.com.
Driving Moc
A bit less casual than sneakers but no less comfortable, these slip-ons have soft suede uppers and pebbled soles. Available in two other colors and in leather.
To buy: $50, shoes.com.
Short-Zip Jacket
Its styling is borrowed from leather motorcycle jackets, but this version is made of a water-resistant cotton-blend—great for spring showers. Available in tall sizes, too.
To buy: $98.50, bananarepublic.gap.com.
Quarter-Zip Pullover
For in-between days—not cold enough to warrant a jacket, not warm enough to go without—try a combed-cotton sweater. Available in two color combinations.
To buy: $39.50, llbean.com.