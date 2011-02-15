Stylish Menswear for Spring Weekends

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
gap.com
Look good, feel good: easy-wearing men’s clothing.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Standard Fit Jeans

gap.com

Whatever is on the agenda for Saturday—from errand runs to movie dates—these jeans will work just fine. They sit slightly below the waist, and offer a straight-legged, comfortable fit.

To buy: $54.50, gap.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Khaki Pants

kohls.com

Classic flat-front khakis, made of stain-resistant cotton with a wrinkle-free finish, are a dressier alternative. Available in four colors.

To buy: $20, kohls.com.

3 of 10

Cargo Shorts

target.com

Generous pockets mean plenty of room to stash keys, receipts, spare change, and whatever else gets picked up along the way.

To buy: $18, target.com.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Long-Sleeve Twill Work Shirt

walmart.com

When it comes to work shirts, Dickies knows its business. This one, made of a heavy-duty cotton-and-polyester blend, has wicking properties to draw sweat away from the body—perfect for doing messy chores around the house. Available in six colors.

To buy: $16, walmart.com.

5 of 10

Patterned Shirt

oldnavy.gap.com

Sleeves rolled up or down, a shirt in soft, mid-weight cotton makes a perfect transition between winter and spring, day and night. Available in a variety of colors and patterns.

To buy: $17.50, oldnavy.gap.com.

6 of 10

Band T-Shirt

jcpenney.com

If he’s going to hang out in a tee anyway, why not make it a tribute to his favorite band? Available in a wide variety of designs.

To buy: $10, jcpenney.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers

macys.com

Few sneakers can lay claim to icon status quite the way these can. Available in six colors.

To buy: $40, macys.com.

8 of 10

Driving Moc

shoes.com

A bit less casual than sneakers but no less comfortable, these slip-ons have soft suede uppers and pebbled soles. Available in two other colors and in leather.

To buy: $50, shoes.com.

9 of 10

Short-Zip Jacket

bananarepublic.gap.com

Its styling is borrowed from leather motorcycle jackets, but this version is made of a water-resistant cotton-blend—great for spring showers. Available in tall sizes, too.

To buy: $98.50, bananarepublic.gap.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Quarter-Zip Pullover

llbean.com

For in-between days—not cold enough to warrant a jacket, not warm enough to go without—try a combed-cotton sweater. Available in two color combinations.

To buy: $39.50, llbean.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple