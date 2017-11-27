How to Style a White Shirt

By Rebecca Daly
Updated November 29, 2017
Brian Henn
That basic hanging in your closet is more versatile than you think. Here’s gow to style your white shirt for any occasion.
Start With the Shirt

brooksbrothers.com

To buy: $98; brooksbrothers.com.

Add Jeans and Sneakers

Brian Henn

The tailored lines of a crisp button-down combined with slim-cut jeans make a casual outfit feel more refined.

To buy: Sonoma Goods for Life jeans, $40; kohls.com. Rebecca Taylor Tweed jacket, $495; rebeccataylor.com. Nautica Ladar sneakers, $45; macys.com. Lele Sadoughi Telescope earrings, $230; saksfifthavenue.com.

Add an Evening-Worthy Skirt

Brian Henn

The unexpected pairing of a fancy metallic skirt gives this more formal ensemble an air of effortlessness.

To buy: Ann Taylor Metallic Pleated skirt, $98, and Suede Tassel heels, $138; anntaylor.com. Tory Burch Cleo Fold-Over clutch, $428; toryburch.com. Anna & Ava “The Dylan” necklace, $45; dillards.com.

Add Trousers and a Vest

Brian Henn

Styling the shirt with subtly striped pants and a menswear-inspired vest creates a sleek, taller-looking silhouette.

To buy: PT Pantaloni Torino pants, $425; Theo Clothier, 732-383-8085. Club Monaco Lindawanna vest, $190; clubmonaco.com. Old Navy Suede d’Orsay pumps, $35; oldnavy.com. SR Squared by Sondra Roberts bag, $115; irresistibles.com. DKNY Ellington watch, $135; dkny.com.

By Rebecca Daly