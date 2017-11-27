How to Style a White Shirt
Start With the Shirt
To buy: $98; brooksbrothers.com.
Add Jeans and Sneakers
The tailored lines of a crisp button-down combined with slim-cut jeans make a casual outfit feel more refined.
To buy: Sonoma Goods for Life jeans, $40; kohls.com. Rebecca Taylor Tweed jacket, $495; rebeccataylor.com. Nautica Ladar sneakers, $45; macys.com. Lele Sadoughi Telescope earrings, $230; saksfifthavenue.com.
Add an Evening-Worthy Skirt
The unexpected pairing of a fancy metallic skirt gives this more formal ensemble an air of effortlessness.
To buy: Ann Taylor Metallic Pleated skirt, $98, and Suede Tassel heels, $138; anntaylor.com. Tory Burch Cleo Fold-Over clutch, $428; toryburch.com. Anna & Ava “The Dylan” necklace, $45; dillards.com.
Add Trousers and a Vest
Styling the shirt with subtly striped pants and a menswear-inspired vest creates a sleek, taller-looking silhouette.
To buy: PT Pantaloni Torino pants, $425; Theo Clothier, 732-383-8085. Club Monaco Lindawanna vest, $190; clubmonaco.com. Old Navy Suede d’Orsay pumps, $35; oldnavy.com. SR Squared by Sondra Roberts bag, $115; irresistibles.com. DKNY Ellington watch, $135; dkny.com.