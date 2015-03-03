Winter is still lingering on, but we can almost taste sunnier spring days. It’s officially that time of year when one day it’s snowing, and the next it’s too warm for a coat. And though transitioning into spring feels fresh and exciting, picking out the right outfit each day can prove to be the ultimate challenge, especially when no two days are the same.But before you swap out your entire winter wardrobe for some bright and colorful dresses and sandals, consider buying some staple pieces that would work regardless of the season. Since finding versatile, winter-to-spring outfits isn’t always easy, we’ve put together a list of our favorite items that you’ll be able to wear time and time again, no matter the time of year. From the perfect pair of jeans to stylish sneakers, a timeless blouse, and a must-have jumpsuit, you’ll be ready for whatever the weather brings.