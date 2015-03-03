7 Stunning Winter-to-Spring Wardrobe Staples Your Closet Needs
But before you swap out your entire winter wardrobe for some bright and colorful dresses and sandals, consider buying some staple pieces that would work regardless of the season. Since finding versatile, winter-to-spring outfits isn’t always easy, we’ve put together a list of our favorite items that you’ll be able to wear time and time again, no matter the time of year. From the perfect pair of jeans to stylish sneakers, a timeless blouse, and a must-have jumpsuit, you’ll be ready for whatever the weather brings.
a.n.a High Rise Kick Crop Jean
Both flattering and comfortable, these high-waisted cropped jeans are perfect for any body type. For an edgier look, style them with a sweater and Chelsea boot, or keep it casual with a comfy t-shirt and sneakers.
To buy: $25; jcpenney.com.
Zara Polka-Dot Blouse
There’s no print quite as classic as polka dots, and this Zara blouse is perfect no matter the season. Whether paired with a leather jacket and booties or white pants and slides, you’ll be able to rock this piece all year round.
To buy: $40; zara.com.
Steve Madden Emmi Platform Sneaker
Looking for a casual yet chic sneaker to hit the streets? These Steve Madden platform sneakers are super comfortable and come in three colors and leopard and camo prints. They’ll seamlessly complete any look from jeans to sun dresses.
To buy: $50; nordstrom.com.
Anthropologie Allegory Textured Jumpsuit
A simple black jumpsuit is one of the most versatile pieces you could own. Dress up this textured jumpsuit with heels and a leather jacket for date night or, if you want a pop of color, pair it with some bright sandals.
To buy: $148; anthropologie.com.
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Evolve Sunglasses
Are you gaga for rose gold? Fashionably functional, these hexagon-shaped Ray-Bans will make you feel like a rockstar every time you put them on. Get ready to turn heads with these gorgeous shades.
To buy: $183; ray-ban.com.
Madewell Emmett Wide-Leg Jeans
Wide-leg jeans are all the rage these days, and this pair from Madewell are sure to give you the vintage look you’ve been longing for. Made from Italian denim, these soft and comfortable jeans will fit like a glove while also accentuating your booty.
To buy: $95; madewell.com.
Splendid Tie-Dye Cropped Sweatshirt
Splendid is known for the brand's super soft cotton clothes, and this cropped sweatshirt is no exception. Not only is this sweatshirt incredibly comfortable, but the tie-dye pattern and hip bell sleeve will give any outfit an extra bit of flare.
To buy: $128; bloomingdales.com.