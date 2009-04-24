Striped Clothing for All Shapes and Sizes
Damn Straight
You can definitely mix stripes, but keep these two rules in mind: Stick to one color palette, and vary the width of the lines.
To buy: Lacoste cotton top, $160, shop.lacoste.com (available in late August). Loft cotton shorts, $50, loft.com for similar styles. Mango acrylic scarf, $25, mango.com. Nashelle bracelets, $63 each, nashelle.com.
If You Have a Tummy
“Vertical or diagonal lines draw the eye up and down, creating the look of a skinnier torso,” says Jacqui Stafford, a New York City stylist and the author of The Wow Factor ($25, amazon.com). Love your sailor tee? Add a black cardigan to trim your sides.
The Head-to-Toe Look
A nonclingy shift featuring slanted lines is ultra flattering. Polished accessories help divert attention from the middle.
To buy: Black Fleece silk dress, $236, theoutnet.com for info. Need Supply Co. necklace, $28, needsupply.com. Handbag Heaven bag, $54, handbagheaven.com. Sole Society heels, $50, solesociety.com.
If You Have a Straight Figure
You’ll look great in horizontal stripes, especially across the hips. “Wherever you wear them, you'’ll appear wider and curvier,” says Kendall Farr, the author of Style Evolution ($22.50, amazon.com). Skip verticals; they only accentuate your linear build.
The Head-to-Toe Look
Pencil-thin lines are as neutral as vertical pinstripes but better for ruler-straight shapes. Sparkle elsewhere adds more dimension to your frame.
To buy: Limited cotton-blend skirt, $60, thelimited.com for info. Tory Burch sequin-embellished cotton sweater, $350, neimanmarcus.com. Sandy Hyun bracelet, $30, southmoonunder.com. Stuart Weitzman heels, $425, 212-750-2555.
If You Have Full Hips and Thighs
You don’t have to avoid horizontal stripes altogether, only below the waist. In fact, tops with lines that run east to west broaden shoulders, which balances out a more voluptuous lower body. Diagonals? Wear them with abandon.
The Head-to-Toe Look
Chunky stripes do have magnifying powers. But in this case they work because the jacket evens out your bottom half. A thigh-hiding skirt and ladylike accents help too.
To buy: Zara cotton jacket, $50, zara.com. Everly skirt. H+M tank, $25, hm.com for stores. Leah Alexandra earrings, $176, leahalexandra.com. Capwell & Co. necklace, $68, capwell.co. Melie Bianco clutch, $84, meliebianco.com for info. Andrew Kayla heels, $250, 203-227-8800.
If You Have a Large Bust
You can pull off lines in any direction on the bottom, but unbroken horizontal stripes up top can amplify your chest. “To streamline, wear similar shades above and below,” says Alison Guglielmo, a Chicago-based wardrobe stylist.
The Head-to-Toe Look
These pants make legs look miles long, while the shell’s abstract blocks of color keep the eye from focusing on one spot. Tone down the prints with neutral add-ons.
To buy: Doncaster stretch-cotton pants, $275, 800-669-3662. By Malene Birger silk blouse, $375, Angela’s, 914-481-5894. Kate Spade New York necklace, $148, katespade.com. BCBG MaxAzria clutch, $77, bcbg.com. Comptoir des Cotonniers shoes, $265, 212-460-5286.
Striped Skirt for a Tummy
Extra-Forgiving With a Dark Top
Get long and lean with the help of variegated verticals.
To buy: Jenni Kayne silk skirt, $365, 424-268-4765.
Striped Top for a Tummy
Wear It Loose Over Slim Pants
No referees here. A refined, drapey cut makes this fair game for the office.
To buy: Forever 21 polyester top, $20, forever21.com.
Striped Top for a Straight Figure
Bright Jeans Make This Pop
Enhance a small chest with bars that broaden and an open neckline.
To buy: Club Monaco cotton knit top, $69, clubmonaco.com.
Striped Skirt for a Straight Figure
Crisp With a White Shirt
“The wider and more high-contrast the stripes, the curvier you’ll look,” says Farr.
To buy: Ann Taylor cotton skirt, $78, anntaylor.com for stores.
Striped Pants for Full Hips and Thighs
Cute With a Floral Blouse
Opt for skinny railroad stripes to slim and lengthen the legs.
To buy: Banana Republic stretch-cotton pants, $70, bananarepublic.com.
Striped Top for Full Hips and Thighs
Tuck It Into Flared Jeans
Lines that go this way and that way elongate the torso and offset hips.
To buy: Joie silk tank, $178, 646-284-9081.
Striped Top for a Large Bust
Go Nautical With White Shorts
Because this tee is solid in the center, it downplays the bust.
To buy: LC Lauren Conrad rayon-and-polyester top, $36, kohls.com.
Striped Shorts for a Large Bust
Add a Silk Blouse for Polish
Horizontal stripes on the bottom keep a top-heavy figure in proportion.
To buy: Loft cotton shorts, $50, loft.com for info.