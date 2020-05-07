How to Wear Statement Sleeves This Spring
Distinctive sleeves are fun, stylish, and surprisingly easy to wear.
Looking for a fun way to break up the monotony of the spring uniform? (Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.) Statement sleeves, this season’s hottest trend, play up an otherwise ordinary top by adding embellishments to sleeves—think ruffles, contrasting fabric, and pops of color—or playing with their shape (balloon, bell-shaped, cut-outs, or extra length). For those days where you feel like going extra without looking like you tried too hard, here are five of our favorite statement sleeves to steal the spotlight.
1
Preppy Shift
It has everything you expect from a Lilly dress (fun pattern, crisp cotton) plus on-trend puffy sleeves.
To buy: Daniela Stretch Dress, $198; saksfifthavenue.com.
2
Black Beauty
It's as soft as your everyday black T-shirt but much more special, thanks to the stitched floral pattern on the roomy, elbow-length sleeves.
To buy: Alessandra Floral Embroidered Blouse (similar), $375; saksfifthavenue.com.
3
Springy Jumpsuit
Puffy, gathered shoulders make this jumpsuit dressy; the loose, wide legs make it comfy.
To buy: Tie Waist Jumpsuit, $179; anntaylor.com.
4
Silky and Simple
If your usual style is minimalist chic, try this sleek silhouette with understated bell sleeves.
To buy: Pleated Cuff Blouse, $79; whbm.com.
5
Pattern and Pin Tucks
The watercolor pattern and micro-pleated ruffle cuffs look great with a skirt during the week and skinny jeans for a night out.
To buy: Pleated Georgette Blouse, $170; saksfifthavenue.com.