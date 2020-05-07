How to Wear Statement Sleeves This Spring

Distinctive sleeves are fun, stylish, and surprisingly easy to wear.

By Flavia Nunez
May 07, 2020
Looking for a fun way to break up the monotony of the spring uniform? (Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.) Statement sleeves, this season’s hottest trend, play up an otherwise ordinary top by adding embellishments to sleeves—think ruffles, contrasting fabric, and pops of color—or playing with their shape (balloon, bell-shaped, cut-outs, or extra length). For those days where you feel like going extra without looking like you tried too hard, here are five of our favorite statement sleeves to steal the spotlight.

Lily Pulitzer

1
Preppy Shift

It has everything you expect from a Lilly dress (fun pattern, crisp cotton) plus on-trend puffy sleeves.

To buy: Daniela Stretch Dress, $198; saksfifthavenue.com.

Rebecca Taylor

2
Black Beauty

It's as soft as your everyday black T-shirt but much more special, thanks to the stitched floral pattern on the roomy, elbow-length sleeves.

To buy: Alessandra Floral Embroidered Blouse (similar), $375; saksfifthavenue.com.

Ann Taylor

3
Springy Jumpsuit

Puffy, gathered shoulders make this jumpsuit dressy; the loose, wide legs make it comfy.

To buy: Tie Waist Jumpsuit, $179; anntaylor.com.

White House Black Market

4
Silky and Simple

If your usual style is minimalist chic, try this sleek silhouette with understated bell sleeves.

To buy: Pleated Cuff Blouse, $79; whbm.com.

Ganni

5
Pattern and Pin Tucks

The watercolor pattern and micro-pleated ruffle cuffs look great with a skirt during the week and skinny jeans for a night out.

To buy: Pleated Georgette Blouse, $170; saksfifthavenue.com.

