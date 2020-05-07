How to Wear Statement Sleeves This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Looking for a fun way to break up the monotony of the spring uniform? (Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.) Statement sleeves, this season’s hottest trend, play up an otherwise ordinary top by adding embellishments to sleeves—think ruffles, contrasting fabric, and pops of color—or playing with their shape (balloon, bell-shaped, cut-outs, or extra length). For those days where you feel like going extra without looking like you tried too hard, here are five of our favorite statement sleeves to steal the spotlight.