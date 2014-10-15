9 Wardrobe Secret Weapons
Forever 21 Cowl Neck Tassel Poncho
Basic jeans and boots become chic once you toss on this stylish (and affordable!) knit poncho.
To buy: $30, forever21.com.
October 2014
Commando Geo Net Tights
A pair of tights with an intricate, sophisticated design lends flair to a basic little black dress, all while keeping your budget in check.
To buy: $36, commando.com.
Lucky Brand Denim Slit Skirt
Capture a little bit of Parisian charm by slipping on a slim jean skirt. Top it with a silk blouse or chambray shirt, depending on whether you’re dressing up or down.
To buy: $35, luckybrand.com.
Loft Jeweled Collar Oxford Shirt
This oxford is just as functional as your go-to button-down, but boasts a bedazzled collar that jazzes up casual and dressy outfits alike. Also available in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $59.50, loft.com.
Mango Monochrome Print Dress
One flirty, flared dress—endless styling possibilities. Try it with a blazer and heels for date night. Or, layer it under a chunky sweater and add booties for a crisp fall day.
To buy: $60, mango.com.
H&M Wool-blend Coat
The smart and structured silhouette of this rich navy trench elevates anything from party dresses to pantsuits.
To buy: $80, hm.com.
Club Monaco Nicolette Belt
Give a slouchy coat some shape with this elegant waist-cincher, or let it freshen up an old dress or cardigan.
To buy: $98.50, clubmonaco.com.
Zara Leather Ankle Boot With Zip
Bring unexpected edge to your workday uniform with these sharp pointed-toe booties.
To buy: $119, zara.com.
Monserat De Lucca Allegre Pouch
Even the most polished work outfit gets an instant evening upgrade with a fun, oversized clutch. Add a swipe of bright lipstick and—voila—party-ready.
To buy: $129, shopbop.com.
