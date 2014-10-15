9 Wardrobe Secret Weapons

By Allison Chesky
Updated October 15, 2014
Revamp your style with the help of these amazing buys.
Forever 21 Cowl Neck Tassel Poncho

Basic jeans and boots become chic once you toss on this stylish (and affordable!) knit poncho.

To buy: $30, forever21.com.

Commando Geo Net Tights

A pair of tights with an intricate, sophisticated design lends flair to a basic little black dress, all while keeping your budget in check.

To buy: $36, commando.com.

Lucky Brand Denim Slit Skirt

Capture a little bit of Parisian charm by slipping on a slim jean skirt. Top it with a silk blouse or chambray shirt, depending on whether you’re dressing up or down.

To buy: $35, luckybrand.com.

Loft Jeweled Collar Oxford Shirt

This oxford is just as functional as your go-to button-down, but boasts a bedazzled collar that jazzes up casual and dressy outfits alike. Also available in tall and petite sizes.

To buy: $59.50, loft.com.

Mango Monochrome Print Dress

One flirty, flared dress—endless styling possibilities. Try it with a blazer and heels for date night. Or, layer it under a chunky sweater and add booties for a crisp fall day.

To buy: $60, mango.com.

H&M Wool-blend Coat

The smart and structured silhouette of this rich navy trench elevates anything from party dresses to pantsuits.

To buy: $80, hm.com.

Club Monaco Nicolette Belt

Give a slouchy coat some shape with this elegant waist-cincher, or let it freshen up an old dress or cardigan.

To buy: $98.50, clubmonaco.com.

Zara Leather Ankle Boot With Zip

Bring unexpected edge to your workday uniform with these sharp pointed-toe booties.

To buy: $119, zara.com.

Monserat De Lucca Allegre Pouch

Even the most polished work outfit gets an instant evening upgrade with a fun, oversized clutch. Add a swipe of bright lipstick and—voila—party-ready.

To buy: $129, shopbop.com.

