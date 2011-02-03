Spring’s Trendy Color: Orange
Orange Crush
The spring runways were practically a citrus festival—Lacoste’s sporty clementine separates, Versace’s mandarin power suits, Marc Jacobs’s mimosa-colored silks. Orange is vibrant, it’s energizing…and you may be wondering how to pull it off without looking like a can of Fanta. Simple: Bring it down a notch with a dark neutral, or let it meet its (mis)match with a vivid complementary shade.
Those with dark, olive, or tanned skin can pick from the whole Tropicana spectrum. The paler among us fare better in shades with a pink undertone, like coral or poppy.
To buy: Forever 21 polyester top, $23, forever21.com for stores. Jennifer Rose at Supplements NY earrings
Pair Orange With...Navy
Color-shy? Conservative navy anchors the brightness. Blue and orange are opposites on the color wheel, so they’re a natural combo. Wear navy wherever you want to, shall we say, downplay your figure.
To buy: Charles David suede-and-rope espadrilles, $145, 305-931-5933 for stores (available mid-February). Lauren by Ralph Lauren cotton sweater, $79.50, macys.com for select stores. Boden cotton pants, $78, bodenusa.com.
With Navy
To buy: Kenneth Jay Lane enamel necklace, $275, 877-953-5264. Brahmin calfskin bag, $275, brahmin.com.
With Navy
To buy: Banana Republic cotton scarf, $59.50, bananarepublic.com (available mid-February), Collective Concepts polyester blouse, $55, piperlime.com (available mid-February).
Pair Orange With...Hot Pink
Tangerine and fuchsia make for a pretty steamy couple, especially in silks and prints. Resist the urge to tone down this duo with a softer pink (unless you’re headed for an Easter-egg hunt). Instead, add something khaki or white to give the whole look an upbeat, preppy feel.
To buy: Chan Luu silk bead necklace, $115, chanluu.com (fuchsia available mid-February). 525 America cotton-blend sweater, $44, 525america.com (orange available early March).
With Hot Pink
To buy: CH Carolina Herrera silk dress, $700, 212-744-2076 (available early March). Martina Riley leather heels, $220, 647-344-3423.
With Hot Pink
To buy: Brave Leather belt, $60, braveleather.com. Colin Stuart for Victoria’s Secret Catalogue polyester-satin sandals, $48, victoriassecret.com. Rebecca Taylor silk blouse, $275, Nordstrom, 888-282-6060 for stores.
Pair Orange With…Violet
Team a deep, almost-poppy-colored orange with a similarly saturated purple and you’ll end up with a cool, mod-inspired outfit. Feeling a little too high-voltage? Temper the look with a touch of navy or denim.
To buy: Nina satin heels, $80, ninashoes.com. Milly cotton-and-polyester coat, $540, millyny.com (available mid-February). DKNY sunglasses, $80, lenscrafters.com.
With Violet
To buy: Tory Burch silk-georgette dress, $350, toryburch.com. Inge Christopher silk-charmeuse clutch, $130, ingechristopher.com.
With Violet
To buy: Simply Vera Vera Wang polyester-chiffon top, $27, kohls.com. R. J. Graziano bangle of resin and 14-karat gold plate, $75, 212-685-1248.