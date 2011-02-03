Spring’s Trendy Color: Orange

The spring runways were practically a citrus festival—Lacoste’s sporty clementine separates, Versace’s mandarin power suits, Marc Jacobs’s mimosa-colored silks. Orange is vibrant, it’s energizing…and you may be wondering how to pull it off without looking like a can of Fanta. Simple: Bring it down a notch with a dark neutral, or let it meet its (mis)match with a vivid complementary shade.



Those with dark, olive, or tanned skin can pick from the whole Tropicana spectrum. The paler among us fare better in shades with a pink undertone, like coral or poppy.



To buy: Forever 21 polyester top, $23, forever21.com for stores. Jennifer Rose at Supplements NY earrings