5 Spring Outfits With Floral Prints

JCPenney Necklace

A milky white necklace with glass stones sparkles and pops against colorful clothes.



To buy: $14, 800-322-1189.



Uniqlo Top

Elegant draping and an elastic blouson waistband turn this silk style into a high-class muffin-top concealer.



To buy: $40, uniqlo.com for stores.



Jessica Simpson Collection Jeans

A guaranteed forget-me-not: standout stretch denim in a wildflower botanical.



To buy: $59, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.



Sondra Roberts Clutch

To clutch or not to clutch? This geometric faux-leather bag comes with a tucked-away chain strap.



To buy: $115, sondraroberts.com for information.