5 Spring Outfits With Floral Prints

By Rebecca Daly
Updated March 27, 2013
Ryan Pfluger
No shrinking violets here. Spring’s floral prints are bold, beautiful, and wildly inexpensive.(Big and bold too much for you? We also have a roundup of pale, pretty floral patterns.)
The Sheath

Kensie Dress

Because of its trendy mirror-image print, the classic flower pattern on this above-the-knee polyester-blend sheath feels as fresh as a daisy.

To buy: $89, Dillard’s, 800-345-5273 (available in early April).

The Jeans

JCPenney Necklace

A milky white necklace with glass stones sparkles and pops against colorful clothes.

To buy: $14, 800-322-1189.

Uniqlo Top
Elegant draping and an elastic blouson waistband turn this silk style into a high-class muffin-top concealer.

To buy: $40, uniqlo.com for stores.

Jessica Simpson Collection Jeans
A guaranteed forget-me-not: standout stretch denim in a wildflower botanical.

To buy: $59, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.

Sondra Roberts Clutch
To clutch or not to clutch? This geometric faux-leather bag comes with a tucked-away chain strap.

To buy: $115, sondraroberts.com for information.

The Separates

The Skirt

Rachel Rachel Roy Top

An adjustable polyester wrap accentuates your waist and ensures the right fit every time.

To buy: $79, rachelroy.com.

French Connection Skirt
Channel Betty Draper en route to a garden party in this voluminous linen-and-cotton twirler.

To buy: $128, usa.frenchconnection.com.

Catherine Collection Bangles
A 50s-inspired look wouldn’t be complete without pearls—even faux ones, like these.

To buy: $95 each, julievos.com.

The Dress

Banana Republic Cardigan

The sheerness of the polka dots keeps this cotton knit extremely versatile.

To buy: $79.50, 888-277-8953.

Madewell Dress
The modest to-the-knee length and the tailored shape help a silk style transition from weekend sundress to workday staple.

To buy: $155, madewell.com.

R.J. Graziano Bangles
In pastel silk thread and gold plate, this generous stack is a refreshing mix.

To buy: $38 for 12, rjgraziano.com for information.

