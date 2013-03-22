5 Spring Outfits With Floral Prints
The Sheath
Kensie Dress
Because of its trendy mirror-image print, the classic flower pattern on this above-the-knee polyester-blend sheath feels as fresh as a daisy.
To buy: $89, Dillard’s, 800-345-5273 (available in early April).
The Jeans
JCPenney Necklace
A milky white necklace with glass stones sparkles and pops against colorful clothes.
To buy: $14, 800-322-1189.
Uniqlo Top
Elegant draping and an elastic blouson waistband turn this silk style into a high-class muffin-top concealer.
To buy: $40, uniqlo.com for stores.
Jessica Simpson Collection Jeans
A guaranteed forget-me-not: standout stretch denim in a wildflower botanical.
To buy: $59, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.
Sondra Roberts Clutch
To clutch or not to clutch? This geometric faux-leather bag comes with a tucked-away chain strap.
To buy: $115, sondraroberts.com for information.
The Separates
The Skirt
Rachel Rachel Roy Top
An adjustable polyester wrap accentuates your waist and ensures the right fit every time.
To buy: $79, rachelroy.com.
French Connection Skirt
Channel Betty Draper en route to a garden party in this voluminous linen-and-cotton twirler.
To buy: $128, usa.frenchconnection.com.
Catherine Collection Bangles
A 50s-inspired look wouldn’t be complete without pearls—even faux ones, like these.
To buy: $95 each, julievos.com.
The Dress
Banana Republic Cardigan
The sheerness of the polka dots keeps this cotton knit extremely versatile.
To buy: $79.50, 888-277-8953.
Madewell Dress
The modest to-the-knee length and the tailored shape help a silk style transition from weekend sundress to workday staple.
To buy: $155, madewell.com.
R.J. Graziano Bangles
In pastel silk thread and gold plate, this generous stack is a refreshing mix.
To buy: $38 for 12, rjgraziano.com for information.