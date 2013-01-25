Spring Fashion Trends With Global Influences
Printed Pants
Flowy, silky pajama pants are as likely to be seen on the street as in the bedroom this spring. With a print reminiscent of African mud cloth, this easy pair would work well with equally simple pieces: a basic tank or tee, chunky necklaces, and wedges or flat sandals.
To buy: Mango polyester pants, $70, mango.com.
Tie-Dye–Patterned Dress
As simple as dressing gets: Throw on a breezy pleated and vibrantly patterned dress with natural-colored wedges and you’re done.
To buy: Rachel Rachel Roy washed-charmeuse dress (available in April), $139, macys.com.
African-Influenced Sandal and Necklace
Each of these pieces—the woven platform, the intricate necklace—makes a statement on its own, but put them together and the effect is striking. Try them with a maxi dress, either a body-skimming cotton-knit or something more flowy and ethereal.
To buy: Mossimo faux-leather sandal, $30, target.com. Zara metal necklace with fabric, crystal, and plastic beading (available in late March), $30, zara.com.
Folkwear Top
Sure, you could wear this relaxed embroidered top with jeans, but why not update the look with shorts instead? Then go as boho as you want: Stack on bracelets, slip in oversize hoops, layer on beads.
To buy: Lucky Brand rayon-and-polyester top, $99, zappos.com.
South of the Border Accessories
Patterned Scarf
This striking print is similar to an ikat, a staple in cultures across the world that has exploded in popularity here in the U.S. in the past few years. Try this seasonless scarf with whites and nautical stripes in the warmer months; when temperatures cool, think burgundy, navy, even charcoal gray.
To buy: Sir Alistair Rai viscose scarf, $95, siralistairrai.com.
Exotic Add-Ons
Straight out of Africa: A wedge in shades of the Serengeti meets jewelry in natural, neutral tones.
To buy: Nine West faux-suede wedges, $119, at Nine West stores. R.J. Graziano wood bangles (available in late March), $38 each, rjgraziano.com. Sequin gold-plated necklace with glass beads, $88, 212-398-7363.