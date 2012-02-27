The 2017 Spring Fashion Trends You Need to Know About

Spring is just around the corner and that means a wardrobe change-up. Say goodbye to your chunky sweaters, tights, and puffy coats, and hello to breezy dresses, open-toed heels, and light jackets. You don’t have to spend big bucks buying new clothes and shoes to completely overhaul your closet. Want to wake up your wardrobe? Focus on the five smartest trends of the season and watch the compliments roll in. This spring, we’re seeing new takes on favorites. If you’ve tried to stay away from ruffles in the past, you might want to rethink your stance—anyone can pull it off when you’re pairing a ruffled top with ever-popular boyfriend jeans. Or maybe you’ve always stayed away from wearing denim to your office—refined denim in sophisticated silhouettes makes the material seem less casual. And bomber jackets are making a comeback in a big (and versatile) way. Since they’re made from luxe fabrics, they can be worn for any occasion, from running errands to a night out with your significant other or friends. The best part? All of these styles can be easily paired with your existing wardrobe, but will add a dash of newness. Plus, if you’re not keen on going all-in on a trend, you can try test the waters with smaller pieces rather than a whole outfit. It’s the perfect way to transition your closet from the wintry months to spring. Here, we share the biggest trends of the season—and we’ll even show you how to wear them.  
Ruffles

Ruffles can be a little polarizing in the world of fashion (tomboy types and non-girly girls tend to stay far away). But in sophisticated pastels, this feminine detail reads demure and romantic, not overly sweet or saccharine. The easiest way to incorporate them into your spring wardrobe is on an versatile piece you can wear with nearly anything. Exhibit A: This featherweight sweater loaded with so much charm it needs only boyfriend jeans and ballet flats—voila! Instant outfit. (Not into the destroyed denim look? You’re in luck—this top also pairs perfectly with more workday-ready pieces, like a pencil skirt).

To buy: Marled by Reunited Clothing Ruffled Crewneck, $79; lastcall.com.

Refined Denim

Denim immediately brings to mind thoughts of laid-back weekend time and casual dressing down. But this season, the famously rugged material is being reimagined in dressed-up, ladylike silhouettes that you can wear anywhere—from an evening out to work (yes, you read that right). Case in point: these sleek, pointy toe flats. Throw these into regular rotation with your basic black pair, and wear them for days when you’re feeling more fashion-forward, or to give a ho-hum ensemble a little extra boost. (Bonus: the almond toe shape has a flattering, slenderizing effect on ankles!).

To buy: Aldo Rachaell Flats, $55; aldoshoes.com.

Mini Crossbody Bags

The “It” bag of the season? A shoulder-saving pint-size purse that will prevent you from overpacking or lugging around extra stuff all day. What these petite accessories lack in size, they more than make up for in flair (note the eye-catching three dimensional floral details this one boasts). And don’t worry, they’re engineered to be roomy enough for all of your daily essentials, like your phone, keys, and wallet. When you’re looking for a quick way to dress up your basics (and not-so-basics, for that matter) this embellished bag will bring all the punch you need.

To buy: Rosaline Bag, $70; urbanexpressions.net.

Luxe Bombers

On-trend and so easy to wear, these jackets come in iterations that span the gap all the way from athleisure (with nods like letterman details to their sporting past) to evening wear (in fancy fabrics like silk or with metallic accents). Not sure how to wear this style? Just think of it as the new blazer—toss one on over nearly any outfit for an instant update. Top off a weekend look with sporty stripes that feel pulled-together, thanks to a feminine fit; or pair it with a midi skirt for a look that mixes feminine and tomboy styling with aplomb.

Chunky-Heeled Mules

The backless shoe silhouette may be de rigueur, but the design options run the gamut, offering plenty of opportunity to strut your personal style. Our pick—a chic twisted style that looks chic peeking out from raw hemmed denim in colder months, but will look equally sweet beneath a skirt or dress once warm weather arrives. The sturdy, chunky heel and manageable height make this pair a comfortable option that you’ll reach for over and over again. To keep them looking fresh and white, give the upper a quick wipe down with a damp cloth after each wear.

To buy: Byron Open Toe Mules, $89; ninewest.com.

