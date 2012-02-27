Spring is just around the corner and that means a wardrobe change-up. Say goodbye to your chunky sweaters, tights, and puffy coats, and hello to breezy dresses, open-toed heels, and light jackets. You don’t have to spend big bucks buying new clothes and shoes to completely overhaul your closet. Want to wake up your wardrobe? Focus on the five smartest trends of the season and watch the compliments roll in. This spring, we’re seeing new takes on favorites. If you’ve tried to stay away from ruffles in the past, you might want to rethink your stance—anyone can pull it off when you’re pairing a ruffled top with ever-popular boyfriend jeans. Or maybe you’ve always stayed away from wearing denim to your office—refined denim in sophisticated silhouettes makes the material seem less casual. And bomber jackets are making a comeback in a big (and versatile) way. Since they’re made from luxe fabrics, they can be worn for any occasion, from running errands to a night out with your significant other or friends. The best part? All of these styles can be easily paired with your existing wardrobe, but will add a dash of newness. Plus, if you’re not keen on going all-in on a trend, you can try test the waters with smaller pieces rather than a whole outfit. It’s the perfect way to transition your closet from the wintry months to spring. Here, we share the biggest trends of the season—and we’ll even show you how to wear them.