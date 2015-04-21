8 Spring Essentials Under $50
Gap Scalloped Summer Shorts Pink Heart
Think of these sweet scalloped shorts as your favorite Nantucket reds in their finest form: tailored to suit tall and petite frames, and finished with a luxe embroidered hem that elevates them far beyond their casual roots. Also available in khaki.
To buy: $40, gap.com.
Pearl-fectionist Layered Pearl Necklace
Nothing like the preppy pearls of the past: This layered illusion necklace is ladylike and modern at the same time, making it completely versatile for everyday wear.
To buy: $13, lulus.com.
Forever 21 Striped Lace-Up Espadrilles
Who can argue with a polished and comfortable summer staple? Give your flats a break and opt for these adorable striped espadrilles instead. They’re as sturdy as a casual sneaker, but look great with shorts and dresses alike.
To buy: $16, forever21.com.
Rumbatime Soho Denim Watch
Minimal gold hardware and a clean oversized face give this cute watch the makings of a classic, while the playful denim strap feels just-right with summery shorts and tees. Available in three colors.
To buy: $50, rumbatime.com.
Enter Code REALSIMPLE15 at checkout for $10 off.
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Linen Fedora
This grosgrain fedora throws shade while adding just a subtle pop of color, so you can wear it with solids and prints alike. Plus, thanks to the narrow brim, it looks appropriate beyond the poolside.
To buy: $50, zappos.com.
Zara Checked Skinny Trousers
The ultimate retro style, these fitted Capri pants will stun from now until Labor Day. Wear them now with a knit and flats, and later on with a trapeze top and sandals.
To buy: $50, zara.com.
AEO Strappy Criss Cross Sandal Gold
These chic gold gladiators may look like a million bucks, but they're a fraction of the price of their more costly counterparts. Available in three colors.
To buy: $30, ae.com.
Old Navy Striped Strapless Seersucker Dress
Count on this pretty seersucker style to take you from summer barbecues to an afternoon affair with ease. The defined waist and center paneling provide a slimming effect, while the knee-length ensures comfort and versatility. Also available in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $37, oldnavy.com.