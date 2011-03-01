6 Fun Spring Clothing and Accessory Updates
Merona Green Crossbody
Even if you buy nothing else for spring, this bright bag will give your wardrobe just the jolt it needs to make everything seem brand-new. Also in blue, pink, and yellow.
To buy: $27, target.com.
Uniqlo Single Trench Coat
Pared-down styling makes the traditional trench seem modern and feminine. Also in black, orange, and dark green.
To buy: $90, uniqlo.com.
Ann Taylor Rian D’Orsay Exotic Leather Kitten Heels
This snakeskin pair offers a nice little pop of color—the heel’s only 2½ inches high—to reinvigorate black pants, colored denim, or a printed skirt.
To buy: $128, anntaylor.com.
Loft Clean Striped Shell
Perky yet sophisticated, this polyester top has the perfect shot of color to rev up white denim. Also in petite sizes.
To buy: $45, loft.com.
Banana Republic Textured Knit Lady Jacket
Skip the suit, yet keep the polish. This cotton-blend “sweater” looks pulled together, but screams comfortable. Also in camel and petite sizes.
To buy: $100, bananarepublic.com.
Kate Spade Paper Bangles Check Bangle
Made of paper coated in enamel, this bracelet looks like a close-up cross-section of a gingham print, giving it a surprisingly graphic yet preppy vibe.
To buy: $148, 866-999-5283.
