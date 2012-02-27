Stylish Spring Clothes and Accessories

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
oldnavy.com
Freshen up your wardrobe for spring with these affordable pieces.
1 of 8

Old Navy Bird-Print Charmeuse Blouse

oldnavy.com

Introduce your jeans to their new best friend: a chirpy little peasant blouse that’s the perfect mix of casual and fun. Also in white.

To buy: $37, oldnavy.com.

Featured March 2012

2 of 8

Madewell Polka-Dot Sidewalk Skimmer

madewell.com

Black leather flats are fine, but add a flurry of dots and they become divine. Pair these with jeans or a simple shift, and you’ll see magically they update your look.

To buy: $98, madewell.com.

3 of 8

Jason Wu for Target Pleated Skirt in Navy Floral

target.com

Because this lively floral-print skirt has a dark background, you could easily wear it with tights on a chillier day.

To buy: $30, target.com.

4 of 8

Coldwater Creek Love at First Lace Shell

coldwatercreek.com

How cute would this frilly confection look with Capris and a colorful cardigan? Available in loganberry only; also in plus sizes.

To buy: $60 to $70, coldwatercreek.com.

5 of 8

Nordstrom ‘Double Face’ Eyelash Fringe Wrap

nordstrom.com

The luxuriously light blend of wool, silk, and cashmere feels featherweight against the skin, while the peek of the reverse shade brings added dimension to your outfit. Comes in six colors.

To buy: $88, nordstrom.com.

6 of 8

Loft Front Pocket Jeans in Dark Rinse Wash

loft.com

Trade in your skinnies for a polished pair of tab-waist flares. The willowy legs make you look long and lean, and the cut updates whatever you wear above the waist. Also in petite and tall.

To buy: $69.50, loft.com.

7 of 8

Talbots Sailor Stripe Link-Stitch Sweater

talbots.com

Get on board with nautical stripes: A versatile cotton knit looks as fresh at the office as it does on deck. Also in petite and plus sizes.

To buy: $79.50, talbots.com.

8 of 8

Chaps Roll-Tab Anorak Jacket

kohls.com

Need a new lightweight layer? Try a sporty yet chic anorak, like this polyester style with adjustable sleeves. Also in black.

To buy: $70, kohls.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel