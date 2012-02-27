Stylish Spring Clothes and Accessories
Old Navy Bird-Print Charmeuse Blouse
Introduce your jeans to their new best friend: a chirpy little peasant blouse that’s the perfect mix of casual and fun. Also in white.
To buy: $37, oldnavy.com.
Featured March 2012
Madewell Polka-Dot Sidewalk Skimmer
Black leather flats are fine, but add a flurry of dots and they become divine. Pair these with jeans or a simple shift, and you’ll see magically they update your look.
To buy: $98, madewell.com.
Jason Wu for Target Pleated Skirt in Navy Floral
Because this lively floral-print skirt has a dark background, you could easily wear it with tights on a chillier day.
To buy: $30, target.com.
Coldwater Creek Love at First Lace Shell
How cute would this frilly confection look with Capris and a colorful cardigan? Available in loganberry only; also in plus sizes.
To buy: $60 to $70, coldwatercreek.com.
Nordstrom ‘Double Face’ Eyelash Fringe Wrap
The luxuriously light blend of wool, silk, and cashmere feels featherweight against the skin, while the peek of the reverse shade brings added dimension to your outfit. Comes in six colors.
To buy: $88, nordstrom.com.
Loft Front Pocket Jeans in Dark Rinse Wash
Trade in your skinnies for a polished pair of tab-waist flares. The willowy legs make you look long and lean, and the cut updates whatever you wear above the waist. Also in petite and tall.
To buy: $69.50, loft.com.
Talbots Sailor Stripe Link-Stitch Sweater
Get on board with nautical stripes: A versatile cotton knit looks as fresh at the office as it does on deck. Also in petite and plus sizes.
To buy: $79.50, talbots.com.
Chaps Roll-Tab Anorak Jacket
Need a new lightweight layer? Try a sporty yet chic anorak, like this polyester style with adjustable sleeves. Also in black.
To buy: $70, kohls.com.
