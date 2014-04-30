6 Trendy Outfits for Spring 2014
The Little White Dress
Ann Taylor Dress
This twirly seersucker from summers past combines sweetness with covert hip-hiding powers.
To buy: $139, anntaylor.com for info.
Zara Bracelets
White wooden cuffs are brilliantly faceted like giant gems.
To buy: $16 each, zara.com.
Guess Heels
To keep a vintage silhouette from looking costumey, contrast it with trendy white mules.
To buy: $129, guess.com.
The Sweet Sweater
Chloe + Isabel Earrings
Clusters of tiny seed pearls are less stuffy than traditional studs.
To buy: $28, chloeandisabel.com.
Boden Sweater
Sandy’s sweater from Grease rides into the 21st century when teamed with metallic accessories.
To buy: $138, bodenusa.com.
Zara Skirt
Old-fashioned pleats are treated with a high-tech coating so they’ll stay crisp whether you’re sitting, standing, or doing the twist.
To buy: $80, zara.com.
Missguided Clutch
Lucite and mirrored silver make a minaudière futuristic.
To buy: $37, missguidedus.com for info.
Steven by Steve Madden Heels
Cool your heels in shiny, pointy pumps with a manageable ’50s-style kitten height.
To buy: $99, piperlime.com.
The Silk Sheath
Loren Hope Earrings
If you didn’t inherit any costume jewelry from Grandma, try these sparklers, which really pop when paired with a blue-and-white dress.
To buy: $118, lorenhope.com.
Charlotte Ronson Dress
With a daring yet covered-up neckline, this knee-length silk stunner can toe the line between office-appropriate and dinner date–fancy.
To buy: $200, charlotteronson.com for stores (available in June).
The Eyelet Skirt
Three Jane Earrings
Want to make every day a little more glamorous? Add bursts of Art Deco–inspired baguette-cut crystals.
To buy: $48, threejaneny.com.
Tess Dress Top
Create Marilyn-like curves with a waist-defining peplum tank.
To buy: $73, tessdress.com. (To receive 20 percent off sitewide, enter the code simple20 at checkout.)
Anne Klein Skirt
The nostalgic white eyelet hem brings femininity to anything from a tailored blazer to a simple tee.
To buy: $89, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.
Rebecca Minkoff Bag
This structured petite leather satchel won’t tempt you to overload.
To buy: $195, shopbop.com for info.
Coach Flats
In day-to-night silver leather, these comfortable slingbacks will let you rock around the clock.
To buy: $188, 888-262-6224.
The Gingham Top
Cynthia by Cynthia Rowley Earrings
Golden petals turn these studs into gorgeous ear buds.
To buy: $20, belk.com.
Mango Top
Give a gingham shirt throwback flair by knotting it at the waist, Gidget-at-a-clambake–style.
To buy: $40, mango.com.
TOMS Sunglasses
White sunnies, straight out of the ’60s, updated with color-block arms.
To buy: $98, toms.com. (For every pair purchased, TOMS makes a charitable contribution.)
Zara Pants
These Capris are made in a flawlessly fitting stretch-cotton blend.
To buy: $60, 855-635-9272.
Nissa Jewelry Bracelets
Embellished and zigzagged, this trio glimmers more than the average stack.
To buy: $48 for three, nissajewelry.com.
Rosena Sammi Bracelet
Dangling charms add whimsy to a bangle.
To buy: $123, rosenasammi.com.
Talbots Clutch
Like the picnic basket’s cool cousin, this wicker number is sleek and minimalist. Inside: a perky pineapple-print lining.
To buy: $119, talbots.com.
The Drop-Waist Dress
Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings
Star-shaped settings make classic faux pearls twinkle.
To buy: $58, 877-953-5264.
ASOS Dress
A drop-waist style reminiscent of the Roaring ’20s never the less feels current at a shower or a graduation party.
To buy: $142, asos.com.
Gerard Yosca Bracelets
Not sure how to accessorize a bold print? Rely on chunky Lucite bangles, which make a big statement without distracting.
To buy: $65 each, 212-302-4349.