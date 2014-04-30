6 Trendy Outfits for Spring 2014

By Rebecca Daly
Updated April 30, 2014
New season, old tricks. This spring, get ready for retro-chic looks with a fresh (and affordable) spin.
The Little White Dress

Ann Taylor Dress

This twirly seersucker from summers past combines sweetness with covert hip-hiding powers.

To buy: $139, anntaylor.com for info.

Zara Bracelets

White wooden cuffs are brilliantly faceted like giant gems.

To buy: $16 each, zara.com.

Guess Heels

To keep a vintage silhouette from looking costumey, contrast it with trendy white mules.

To buy: $129, guess.com.

The Sweet Sweater

Chloe + Isabel Earrings

Clusters of tiny seed pearls are less stuffy than traditional studs.

To buy: $28, chloeandisabel.com.

Boden Sweater

Sandy’s sweater from Grease rides into the 21st century when teamed with metallic accessories.

To buy: $138, bodenusa.com.

Zara Skirt

Old-fashioned pleats are treated with a high-tech coating so they’ll stay crisp whether you’re sitting, standing, or doing the twist.

To buy: $80, zara.com.

Missguided Clutch

Lucite and mirrored silver make a minaudière futuristic.

To buy: $37, missguidedus.com for info.

Steven by Steve Madden Heels

Cool your heels in shiny, pointy pumps with a manageable ’50s-style kitten height.

To buy: $99, piperlime.com.

The Silk Sheath

Loren Hope Earrings

If you didn’t inherit any costume jewelry from Grandma, try these sparklers, which really pop when paired with a blue-and-white dress.

To buy: $118, lorenhope.com.

Charlotte Ronson Dress

With a daring yet covered-up neckline, this knee-length silk stunner can toe the line between office-appropriate and dinner date–fancy.

To buy: $200, charlotteronson.com for stores (available in June).

The Eyelet Skirt

Three Jane Earrings

Want to make every day a little more glamorous? Add bursts of Art Deco–inspired baguette-cut crystals.

To buy: $48, threejaneny.com.

Tess Dress Top

Create Marilyn-like curves with a waist-defining peplum tank.

To buy: $73, tessdress.com. (To receive 20 percent off sitewide, enter the code simple20 at checkout.)

Anne Klein Skirt

The nostalgic white eyelet hem brings femininity to anything from a tailored blazer to a simple tee.

To buy: $89, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.

Rebecca Minkoff Bag

This structured petite leather satchel won’t tempt you to overload.

To buy: $195, shopbop.com for info.

Coach Flats

In day-to-night silver leather, these comfortable slingbacks will let you rock around the clock.

To buy: $188, 888-262-6224.

The Gingham Top

Cynthia by Cynthia Rowley Earrings

Golden petals turn these studs into gorgeous ear buds.

To buy: $20, belk.com.

Mango Top

Give a gingham shirt throwback flair by knotting it at the waist, Gidget-at-a-clambake–style.

To buy: $40, mango.com.

TOMS Sunglasses

White sunnies, straight out of the ’60s, updated with color-block arms.

To buy: $98, toms.com. (For every pair purchased, TOMS makes a charitable contribution.)

Zara Pants

These Capris are made in a flawlessly fitting stretch-cotton blend.

To buy: $60, 855-635-9272.

Nissa Jewelry Bracelets

Embellished and zigzagged, this trio glimmers more than the average stack.

To buy: $48 for three, nissajewelry.com.

Rosena Sammi Bracelet

Dangling charms add whimsy to a bangle.

To buy: $123, rosenasammi.com.

Talbots Clutch

Like the picnic basket’s cool cousin, this wicker number is sleek and minimalist. Inside: a perky pineapple-print lining.

To buy: $119, talbots.com.

The Drop-Waist Dress

Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings

Star-shaped settings make classic faux pearls twinkle.

To buy: $58, 877-953-5264.

ASOS Dress

A drop-waist style reminiscent of the Roaring ’20s never the less feels current at a shower or a graduation party.

To buy: $142, asos.com.

Gerard Yosca Bracelets

Not sure how to accessorize a bold print? Rely on chunky Lucite bangles, which make a big statement without distracting.

To buy: $65 each, 212-302-4349.

