6 Trendy Outfits for Spring 2014

Chloe + Isabel Earrings

Clusters of tiny seed pearls are less stuffy than traditional studs.



To buy: $28, chloeandisabel.com.



Boden Sweater

Sandy’s sweater from Grease rides into the 21st century when teamed with metallic accessories.



To buy: $138, bodenusa.com.



Zara Skirt

Old-fashioned pleats are treated with a high-tech coating so they’ll stay crisp whether you’re sitting, standing, or doing the twist.



To buy: $80, zara.com.



Missguided Clutch

Lucite and mirrored silver make a minaudière futuristic.



To buy: $37, missguidedus.com for info.



Steven by Steve Madden Heels

Cool your heels in shiny, pointy pumps with a manageable ’50s-style kitten height.



To buy: $99, piperlime.com.