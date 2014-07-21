6 Trendy Sports-Inspired Fashion Finds
Rhyme Los Angeles Floral Shortie
Perfect for summer days on the go, wide-leg shorts splashed with a delicate print look like a sweet skirt but offer flexibility and—with a drawstring waist and easy cut—supreme comfort.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Featured July 2014
Zara Backpack
Nothing like the utilitarian backpacks of your youth, this geo style is modern and refined, so it can function as a handbag, while adding freshness to standard jeans and heels.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Calvin Klein Long-Sleeve Printed Soft Bomber Jacket
Take me out to...dinner! Great for dressy ensembles, a silky baseball bomber is a playful alternative to a cardigan or blazer. The abstract print will help to break up a neutral look but pairs nicely with an array of colors and prints.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Alala Double Trouble Tight
These ultra-cool pants look good with sneakers, don’t they? Well, they look just as good with heels, plus the luxe mesh-and-nylon fabric both slims and supports.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
DV by Dolce Vita Gibsin Slip-On Sneakers
Jazz up low-key basics with perforated slides, which have all the edginess of metallic flats along with the ease of sneakers. Also available in blush and black.
To buy: $69, shoes.com.
Tory Burch for Fitbit Metal Hinged Bracelet
Track your activity without cramping your style: This pretty gold bangle not only makes a sophisticated wardrobe staple, it also discreetly holds a Fitbit monitor.
To buy: $195, www.nordstrom.com.
