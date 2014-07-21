6 Trendy Sports-Inspired Fashion Finds

By Allison Chesky
Updated July 30, 2014
How to be both on-trend and comfortable? Slip into athletic-inspired clothing.
Rhyme Los Angeles Floral Shortie

Perfect for summer days on the go, wide-leg shorts splashed with a delicate print look like a sweet skirt but offer flexibility and—with a drawstring waist and easy cut—supreme comfort.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

Zara Backpack

Nothing like the utilitarian backpacks of your youth, this geo style is modern and refined, so it can function as a handbag, while adding freshness to standard jeans and heels.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

Calvin Klein Long-Sleeve Printed Soft Bomber Jacket

Take me out to...dinner! Great for dressy ensembles, a silky baseball bomber is a playful alternative to a cardigan or blazer. The abstract print will help to break up a neutral look but pairs nicely with an array of colors and prints.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

Alala Double Trouble Tight

These ultra-cool pants look good with sneakers, don’t they? Well, they look just as good with heels, plus the luxe mesh-and-nylon fabric both slims and supports.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

DV by Dolce Vita Gibsin Slip-On Sneakers

Jazz up low-key basics with perforated slides, which have all the edginess of metallic flats along with the ease of sneakers. Also available in blush and black.

To buy: $69, shoes.com.

Tory Burch for Fitbit Metal Hinged Bracelet

Track your activity without cramping your style: This pretty gold bangle not only makes a sophisticated wardrobe staple, it also discreetly holds a Fitbit monitor.

To buy: $195, www.nordstrom.com.

By Allison Chesky