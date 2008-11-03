How to Spice Up a Little Black Dress
Gold Pumps
Chinese Laundry Dilano, $69, zappos.com
Sexy metallic peep-toes are the perfect antidote to the blah black heel.
Cropped Tuxedo Jacket
Tankus Cropped Tuxedo Jacket, $162, revolveclothing.com
Hitting just a tad higher than the natural waist, this feminine nod to menswear creates an attractive hourglass curve.
Long Chain Necklace
Critique Long Chain Necklace by Dirty Librarian Chains, $178, tobi.com
This classic-with-an-edge accessory creates a vertical line on your body, making you look longer and leaner.
Skinny Headband
Ficcare Double Arch Headband, $46, nordstrom.com
A double-strand headband is equal parts naughty and nice, while the thin bands make it extra modern.
Sparkly Brooch
Swarovski Amethyst Flower Brooch, $170, swarovski.com
Make a brooch feel fresh by putting it in an unexpected spot: On the back of the dress, below your neck, or at the waist.