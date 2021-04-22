I Can’t Stop Wearing These Spanx Pants That Sold Out Within a Week of Launching

Something that feels smooth almost to the point of slippery is considered "buttery-soft," and these twill pants might as well be dripping in butter. Designed with the polished wide leg that you can catch nearly every stylish person in, the Soft Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant has everything you want in a pair of wear-all-day pants. The high waist makes it easy to tuck in silk shirts and lightweight sweaters, and the cropped length shows off springy ankle boots. They're so much more comfortable than jeans, and they look more put together, too.