I Can’t Stop Wearing These Spanx Pants That Sold Out Within a Week of Launching
They’re the pants that’ll make you ditch pandemic loungewear.
After a year of hibernating in my New York City studio, it's time to put on real pants again. I curated a treasure trove of hoodies, joggers, leggings, and other indoor essentials in 2020, but as the world slowly opens up thanks to major vaccination efforts, summer 2021 is shaping up to be the return of dressing up.
As with any drastic change, slow and steady is the way to go, so I'm not about to hop into 4-inch heels and a mini dress. Instead, I've slowly been swapping out my black leggings for structured but comfortable pants that look stylish but still casual, and my new go-tos are from one of my favorite brands.
I already wear its unbelievably comfortable undies nearly every day, and its famous Oprah-loved Perfect Pants are so good, shoppers just can't stop buying them. So when Spanx sent over pants from its newest Soft Twill collection, I was already primed to love them. I fully expected them to be soft (like the name suggests), flattering, comfortable, and easily dressed up or down—and that's exactly what they are.
Clearly, Spanx loyalty runs deep: Brand fans were so excited to shop the Soft Twill collection that it sold out in just one week. But thankfully, everything has just been restocked.
Something that feels smooth almost to the point of slippery is considered "buttery-soft," and these twill pants might as well be dripping in butter. Designed with the polished wide leg that you can catch nearly every stylish person in, the Soft Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant has everything you want in a pair of wear-all-day pants. The high waist makes it easy to tuck in silk shirts and lightweight sweaters, and the cropped length shows off springy ankle boots. They're so much more comfortable than jeans, and they look more put together, too.
The Cropped Wide Leg Pant obviously supports the fight Gen Z is waging against skinny jeans—but for those who still like a slim style, Spanx Soft Twill collection also has the Ankle Cargo Pant, which feels just as comfortable despite the close cut. Although the pants are stretchy like its famous shapewear, the brand recommends sizing up for both pant styles, something that I agree with after trying them out.
The Cropped Wide Leg Pant is my preferred style out of the two since I love myself a good cropped pant. They're so breathable that even on a suddenly hot spring day, they remained cool and comfortable. They're my favorites for looking casually dressed up, and I can't wait to wear them without a face mask one day.
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant in Soft Sage
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant in Bright White
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant in Washed Black
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant in Soft Sage
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant in Desert Dune
