Spanx’s No. 1 Best-Selling Pants Just Got Their Biggest Makeover in Two Years

If you're a fan of Spanx, you probably know its legendary Perfect Black Pants. The style, released in 2019, quickly garnered rave reviews and became recognized as one of Oprah's favorite things. According to the brand, it has remained the number one best-seller ever since. So it only made sense that Spanx gave the pants a spring-ready makeover.
Spanx's Perfect Black Pants are now available in a classic navy, making them an ultra-flattering and comfortable alternative to blue jeans. The slim straight, ankle-length skinnies, and four-pocket ankle pants are the only styles available in navy at the moment, but we won't be surprised if more navy pants come our way soon.
When the Perfect Pants made it on her list of favorite things in 2019, Oprah praised them for incorporating compression shapewear into the design and offering a huge range of sizes—which remains the same with the new classic navy styles. The pants are made with incredibly soft ponte fabric that are way easier to put on than your typical constrictive, rigid jeans.
Of course, the classic navy Perfect Pants aren't the only new releases from Spanx in the new year: The brand has launched nursing bras in its super smoothing Bra-lellujah line, as well as pastel-colored versions of its Every.Wear Knock-Out Leggings. And if you're looking to expand your wardrobe with even more Perfect Pants, the collection's slim-straight tuxedo pants, skinny tuxedo pants with sequins, and the cropped flare pants are all on sale at Spanx right now.
If history is any indication, fresh Spanx launches usually sell out once news gets out, so hurry and shop the first color makeover in two years of the Perfect Pants below.
