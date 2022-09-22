Introducing Spanx Dresses: Everything You Need to Know About the 3 Stand-Out Styles

While almost everyone else had switched to sweatpants and leggings during the pandemic, I was scouring the internet for a great pair of jeans. My years-long search finally came to a close earlier this spring when I tried my first pair of Spanx, and I can honestly say I still love my skinny jeans after months of use. I'm now of the opinion that this brand can do no wrong with its fits and styles, and I'm so eager to join the masses that are sure to fall in love with its brand new line of Spanx dresses.

Because Spanx rarely launches a single product, there are three dresses in classic silhouettes that are part of the collection: The Perfect Sheath Dress, The Perfect A-Line 3/4 Sleeve Dress, and The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress. While all three have slightly different styles, they all feature the same smoothing premium ponte fabric that offers four-way stretch. Plus, all three little black dresses are designed for you to pull-on and zip up yourself.

spanx.com

To buy: $168; spanx.com.

The ease of wearing a sheath, an A-line, or a fit and flare silhouette only continues because each one has the same machine-washable promise that allows you to skip a pricey trip to the dry cleaner. All three styles include pockets that actually function rather than just add style, and they're designed for you to dress up or down simply by swapping out your shoes and accessories.

spanx.com

To buy: $188; spanx.com.

While this is Spanx's first dress line, the Perfect Collection already includes best-selling products, like The Perfect Black Pant. In fact, Real Simple's Senior Ecommerce Reviews Writer and Strategist, Rebecca Carhart, took a few pairs for a spin and said, "Seriously, every time I slipped into one of them, it felt like wearing yoga pants." With that kind of a nod for the pants that feature the same ponte fabric, we expect the dresses will be equally as comfortable and quick-selling.

spanx.com

To buy: $198; spanx.com.

The Spanx sheath, A-line, or fit and flare dresses are available in sizes XS to 3X. Prices start at $168 and all three styles are in stock, but you'll want to snap one up because we do expect these to sell out fast.