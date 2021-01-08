Spanx Just Cut Prices on Over 100 Items—Including the Bra-llelujah Bra

Anytime you pay a visit to the sale section on the Spanx website, you're basically guaranteed to find an irresistible deal. It's typically filled with discounted bras, leggings, and activewear as comfortable as they are cute, and right now, Spanx is doubling down on the savings. It's currently offering an extra 30 percent off its already-impressive markdowns during the last days of its New Year Sale.
More than 100 products are included in the sale, and many are discounted by as much as half-off their usual prices. For instance, the wildly popular Bra-llelujah bra (which boasts celebrities and fashion editors alike as fans) is available in multiple colors and patterns for just $34 instead of $68. A variety of customer-loved faux leather leggings, including this pair with a quilted detail, are also on sale.
Along with comfy bras and cute leggings, you'll also find essentials like these barely there thongs and this secretly smoothing tank top for less. Even the brand's surprisingly stretchy denim pants are marked down. You can grab these cropped flare jeans in a medium wash or classic black for 51 percent off.
If you missed Spanx's epic Black Friday deals at the end of last year, now's the time to stock up on bras, leggings, activewear, and more. These extra discounts won't last long, though. Prices will go back up after Tuesday, January 12, and some styles are already sold out in select sizes.
Head to Spanx now to shop the deals, or keep scrolling to quickly shop a few of our favorite sale picks.